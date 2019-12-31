[Read 101 times, 105 reads today]

Related Posts:

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

2 COMMENTS

  1. Wow a breath of fresh air. Credit due where its deserved. This is nice. Lets keep corrupt workers out that will destroy it like UTH. Be strict.

    Very nice. All airports and public toilets in Australia have auto taps. Its not new. Its a conservation smart measure of power water and air-conditioning as well.

    But well done. Very happy for new years to watch this.

    Thanks

    0

    0

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here