By: Anthony Bwalya – UPND Member

Since the Patriotic Front (PF) and it’s floundering leadership got elected to serve in 2011, the country has endured unprecedented social and economic violence, as well as premeditated sabotage at the hands of a regime whose primary obsession has been power and never to serve as custodians of a people’s hopes and dreams. And this has been the greatest tragedy of the PF – sacrificing the dignity of the nation for conceited political power.

And as Zambians begin to increasingly wake up to the lies, deceit and mafia politics of the Patriotic Front, adversaries of our collective dreams are taunting the UPND and the leadership of Mr. Hakainde Hichilema that the party will never win the 2021 general election. In fact, the pressure and responsibility to win the general election does not rest with the UPND and Mr. Hichilema. The people of Zambia, much more than ever, owe themselves an election victory. The role of the UPND and Mr. Hichilema is to provide the right kind of political leadership with the permission of the Zambian people, and therefore only exist to serve as custodians and guardians of the people’s own agenda for change and reform.

As a matter of record, no political party ever wins an election. It is the people themselves who decide to take power back via the ballot and assign it to their preferred political party and leader to hold in trust. Any political party establishment that grows uncharacteristically confident in it’s own ability to win an election usually does so by employing illegal, unconstitutional methods nested in undermining the rule of law and other electoral processes which ultimately compromises the integrity of the outcome of an election. And this has been the basis of the PF’s continued stay in power – undermining the integrity of the people’s power at the ballot.

The UPND has since become fully aware, that the power to govern is given by the people themselves; and that it is the people themselves who must win an election for themselves.

In the period 2017 – 2018, the FIC report revealed that close to $500 million was stolen from Zambians through grand corruption by politicians. Between 2014 – 2016, Zambians lost $189 million in undeclared Mukula revenue, with another $180 million undeclared in between 2017 – 2018. This is data from the Food and Agriculture Organization, the Environmental Investigation Agency and the Center for International Forestry Research.

As a result of this blatant theft of public resources under the reckless, self-serving leadership of the PF, 1.7 million more Zambians live in poverty and on less than $1.25 today than in 2015 when the PF President Edgar Lungu took power in a questionable election victory. This is evidenced by the spike in the cost of the basic food basket from K2,900 in 2011 to K6,200 today, compounded by unrelenting food inflation which now stands at close to 12%. Zambians may also wish to know, that real wages under the PF continue to decline by an average 3.2% year on year since 2013, exacerbated by rising taxes on incomes.

The much talked about infrastructure development by the PF has been the principal conduit of crime by government officials, with billions of dollars siphoned out of the local economy with the help of private actors as proxies. It has reasonably been estimated through research and investigation by The Economist, that Zambia has lost in the region of $11.97 billion of the $19 billion debt money in corruption, money laundering, bribes and theft; all facilitated by government officials.

Public pension arrears remain unpaid with a deficit hole of over $35 million. This means thousands of Zambians will die without ever receiving the benefits of their hardwork.

Now, the foregoing crimes have not been committed against the UPND or Mr. Hakainde Hichilema. These crimes have been committed against Zambians. And these crimes have been perpetrated under the care of the PF and it’s leadership, in the name of the PF and for the benefit of the PF. These crimes have been perpetrated at a huge cost to public education, healthcare, social services and the general life of the economy itself. As you are all reading this, several thousands of our hardworking council employees have not been paid their October, November and December salaries; despite the President having committed to no more salary delays for public sector workers.

And precisely for the reasons stated above, the urgency for the people themselves to take power back and away from the PF regime has never been greater. A failure to do so will prove catastrophic for several generations of citizens to come.

UPND’S PRIORITY AREAS OF ENGAGEMENT

Now, the role of the UPND and it’s leadership will be to accept the unenviable invitation, by the Zambian people themselves, to begin to rethinking and reshaping our collective national development agenda.

Public debt

With official government statistics putting debt to GDP ratio at 79%, and economic growth projections not expected to exceed 2% per annum; couple with dwindling foreign exchange reserves and a weak local currency, Zambia’s ability to reasonably service and pay off this debt no longer exists.

The UPND’s primary agenda will be to resolve the country’s debt problem by actively renegotiating every part of the debt component which shall be determined to be rooted in corruption and constitutional illegality. The UPND has reason to believe, that all public debt contracted after the year 2016, may have been contracted in direct violation of all sections under articles 63, 114 and 207; requiring Parliament to approve all public debt.

Our strategy of public debt renegotiation will actively focus on restructuring and postponement of bullet payments due in 2022 and 2024, as well as those falling due later; in order to allow the new government time and financial latitude to reinvest in productive areas of the local economy – production and manufacturing, health and education, agriculture, energy and tourism.

But we continue to reiterate, that for Zambia to be able to deliver on this debt reorganization goal, it is critical that we deliver new leadership for renewed trust, credibility and confidence. Without these, it will be difficult for Zambia’s friends and partners to be able to commit to any new lifelines without the guarantee that the country is committed to sound political leadership.

Corruption

This is why the UPND has committed to a zero tolerance approach to grand corruption and determined to recover stolen wealth through the pursuit of legislative reforms aimed at introducing Unexplained Wealth Orders and exploring the possibility of a Proceeds of Crime Amnesty. These measures are aimed at recovering stolen proceeds without the public having to endure the costs of back and forth court proceedings.

The UPND further continues to emphasize the need to deliver a robust review of the Public Procurement Act to ensure that the requirement for market price referencing is embedded in the principal procurement law. As well as this, the party intends to establish a dedicated procurement audit unit under the umbrella of the Auditor General’s office to enhance value for money procurement.

Please note that all major public works in respect of infrastructure procured under the PF regime with debt money will undergo a thorough value for money review. This will form part of the basis of engagement with both bilateral and multilateral for purposes of dismantling the colossal debt mountain.

Energy

It is also why the UPND has designated a 10 year $25 billion economic turnaround strategy with focus on energy, agriculture, mining, tourism, manufacturing and infrastructure. Our energy reform plan is anchored on a $5.2 billion 5 year energy diversification plan, with the intention to achieve a 50/50 energy mix between renewable energy and hydroelectric within 10 years of being elected into office. The other critical part of this energy plan is to decentralize the generation of power, by delivering an installed capacity of anything between 100MW – 150MW per province, depending on the assessed consumption needs per province.

As well as this, the UPND is committed to carrying out comprehensive energy reforms aimed at realigning ZESCO’s participation in the process of generation and distribution of electricity. The go is to achieve both management and operational efficiencies that deliver both value for money and quality of service for consumers.

Local government

In the UPND, we believe that local government is the heart and soul of community development and that without a fully devolved system of fulfilling government’s mandate, there can never be crosscutting national development. This is why a UPND administration intends to fully return power to city, municipality and district councils for the effective and efficient management, as well as delivery of crucial public services.

To achieve this, all core functions required for local service delivery such as those around revenue and other resource mobilization, management and expenditure all devolved to local councils. The disbursement of Local Government Equalization Fund to councils will be done promptly as per requirement of the Local Government Act.

Rule of law

The anchors of a thriving economy is the ability for our country’s governance institutions to uphold the rule of law and ensure that the law works as intended for citizens, businesses, civil society and political parties alike. The rule of law must protect citizens, and indeed all dwell within our borders, equally and justice delivered accordingly and promptly. We cannot have one justice system for ordinary people and another for politicians and their friends. We equally a rule of law that sufficiently clamps down on business corruption, especially in the award of public tender and business licensing. This has been shown to increase initial business capital requirements by up to 35% because of bribes. Public sector accountability is also stronger and more robust when we have a civil society that is free to engage in public discussions without being harassed by government operatives. Democracy also thrives when political parties are free to engage each other and the people without their political freedoms being encroached on by the unconstitutional application of an unconstitutional Public Order Act.

This is why the UPND continues to commit to an agenda to return the country to the rule of law and to deliberately expand the civic space as a way to build an open, transparent and accountable society.

This is and will remain the designated role of the UPND and it’s leadership – to provide leadership. The responsibility to win the forthcoming general election fully rests on the shoulders of Zambians – the unpaid council workers and lecturers, the pensioners who have been waiting for benefits for years without a care from the government, the mothers giving birth on filthy hospital floors, farmers whose inputs are repeatedly delayed due to government corruption, the students at the University of Zambia and the Copperbelt University who have been excluded from academics because they cannot afford to meet the cost of tuition fees and government says they have no money to sponsor them. The city traders at City Market whose livelihoods were destroyed and now lay in ruins because the government cannot build a new market for them. What about our brothers and sisters trading on the streets, whose livelihoods were also destroyed when the government used soldiers to beat them up, destroy their merchandise and sent them scampering without a trading alternative. It is also about the bus and taxi drivers whose incomes have been destroyed by rising fuel prices.

These are the ones who must win the 2021 general election for themselves, and not for the UPND.

