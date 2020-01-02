GEARS Initiative Zambia has welcomed the transfer of Amos Malupenga to the the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the same capacity as Permanent Secretary.
Mr. Malupenga’s transfer to Information is a very timely, progressive and a good move for the furtherance of media issues in the country.
Organisation Executive Director McDonald Chipenzi says his Organisation had found Mr. Malupenga’s transfer to Ministry of Tourism and Arts as a misplaced skill and expertise.
Mr Chipenzi said Mr Malupenga ended up in the Tourism and Arts Ministry dealing with black lechwe translocation fiasco.
He said Mr Malupenga is a very tolerant and democratic person who has a measured response to National issues.
“It is our hope that Mr. MALUPENGA will transform the state media into truly public platforms for all citizens to have access to and space to be covered for the advancement of Deliberative Democracy in Zambia”, he added.
He said so far, Mr Malupenga has been impressive in whichever ministry he has served no wonder, he is one of the few long serving Permanent Secretaries in this regime or administration.
The public media traffiics in hate and division.It’s contaminated by the cancer of cadresm and sees all things through ethnicity because it’s structure is nepostic.The only way out to revive it is to let die of the wounds it has inflicted on itself.When luminaries like Ms kapwepwe are dismissed you know new and fresh ideas are no longer welcome.
ZNBC will never be any close to SABC in terms of editorial independence
Yes even me I like Mr Malupenga. He’s got an open-door policy. He’s soft-spoken but also can be tough at times. Just because someone has got a journalism background does not mean his appointment should be restricted .Let people develop new skills and learn how other ministries operate. The main role of a PS is administration. Directors are there to offer expert advice on issues the PS cannot understand
State media in Zambia is always a political tool for the ruling party and Malupenga won’t change that.
He should have replaced chella or go and run the mast
Amos will do even more than that. He is a hardworking man of integrity just like me. Having known him for many years both personally and professionally, I can vouch for him to the zambian people. Zambia you are lucky to have such a man serving you. Kz
KZ is it you are an imposter