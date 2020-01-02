GEARS Initiative Zambia has welcomed the transfer of Amos Malupenga to the the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the same capacity as Permanent Secretary.

Mr. Malupenga’s transfer to Information is a very timely, progressive and a good move for the furtherance of media issues in the country.

Organisation Executive Director McDonald Chipenzi says his Organisation had found Mr. Malupenga’s transfer to Ministry of Tourism and Arts as a misplaced skill and expertise.

Mr Chipenzi said Mr Malupenga ended up in the Tourism and Arts Ministry dealing with black lechwe translocation fiasco.

He said Mr Malupenga is a very tolerant and democratic person who has a measured response to National issues.

“It is our hope that Mr. MALUPENGA will transform the state media into truly public platforms for all citizens to have access to and space to be covered for the advancement of Deliberative Democracy in Zambia”, he added.

He said so far, Mr Malupenga has been impressive in whichever ministry he has served no wonder, he is one of the few long serving Permanent Secretaries in this regime or administration.

[Read 173 times, 173 reads today]