In desperation for political power, some opposition parties want to auction the Country to foreigners by supporting evil practices such as homosexuality, Central province minister, Sydney Mushanga has said.

Mr. Mushanga said certain political parties are on record as saying when they form government, they would legalize homosexuality.

Speaking when he graced The Couple’s Training And Marriage Celebrations organized by Power FM radio in Kabwe, Mr. Mushanga warned Zambians to be wary of such people bent on destroying the tradition and culture of the country.

The minister has urged Zambians to support President Edgar Lungu for taking a strong stance against homosexuality and emulate him by denouncing the act.

Mr. Mushanga said countries around Africa have been commending President Lungu for the stance that the country has taken on homosexuality, the latest being Kenya saying what Zambia had done was the right thing.

He said much as the country had its own challenges, where the leadership had scored, people should acknowledge and show support.

Mr. Mushanga said homosexuality should be denounced because it does not help to grow the nation nor does it fall in line with beliefs of a Christian nation.

He said the fight should not be left to the President, Members of Parliament and the clergy only but to all patriotic Zambians.

“If it’s dying of hunger then we should die of hunger, if there is relief food that they want to bring to our country because of these foreign cultures, we need to tell them that go to hell with your support, because this is unZambian,” said Mr. Mushanga.

[Read 370 times, 370 reads today]