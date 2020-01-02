In desperation for political power, some opposition parties want to auction the Country to foreigners by supporting evil practices such as homosexuality, Central province minister, Sydney Mushanga has said.
Mr. Mushanga said certain political parties are on record as saying when they form government, they would legalize homosexuality.
Speaking when he graced The Couple’s Training And Marriage Celebrations organized by Power FM radio in Kabwe, Mr. Mushanga warned Zambians to be wary of such people bent on destroying the tradition and culture of the country.
The minister has urged Zambians to support President Edgar Lungu for taking a strong stance against homosexuality and emulate him by denouncing the act.
Mr. Mushanga said countries around Africa have been commending President Lungu for the stance that the country has taken on homosexuality, the latest being Kenya saying what Zambia had done was the right thing.
He said much as the country had its own challenges, where the leadership had scored, people should acknowledge and show support.
Mr. Mushanga said homosexuality should be denounced because it does not help to grow the nation nor does it fall in line with beliefs of a Christian nation.
He said the fight should not be left to the President, Members of Parliament and the clergy only but to all patriotic Zambians.
“If it’s dying of hunger then we should die of hunger, if there is relief food that they want to bring to our country because of these foreign cultures, we need to tell them that go to hell with your support, because this is unZambian,” said Mr. Mushanga.
And how will this talk about homosexuality going to bring food to solve the current economic problems in Zambia? grow up PF and get your priorities right
Ambassador Foote also spoke of massive corruption, why can’t you speak to that? The vast majority do not have access to stolen wealth like you pf officials…you can’t say to hell with aid while you are eating at least three square meals a day and the masses languish!
Mushanga (cigarette ) is a typical PF cadre, unknowledgeable on most topics and corrupt to the bone in everything
Start packing your stuff from government houses, this year will go very fast for the the PF.
Can’t believe its already 2 days gone 2020.
I am PF but the bottom line is takangiwa completely. Total failure, I think looking at the magnitude of the failure where all economic and governance indicators are down, the correct terminology is lamentable failure. The government is the one saying we are working instead of testimonies from people. Where on earth, shaa
Anyway,this is ‘Mushanganormics’statement.Abalya nabo ebalecefya fwebo twacula ukulalila ubowa namango.Yalikosa pa Zed.
Iwe Mushanga just find something credible to talk about. that story has lost value as HH you mean has publicly stated he’s against homosexuality. what’s important is you tell you community your development agenda and achievements as a minister. not waffling about.
Don’t waste our precious time reading your bootlicking statements. its time for your party to work. for more Levy Mwanawasa general hospital like projects.
Shut your mouth mushanga
thanks
UPND (forming the next government) did NOT say that they will legalize homosexuality neither did Foote say that USA will withhold aid because Zambia does not support homosexuality. Why are you misleading the nation? why are you not commenting on the corruption that the both the opposition and Foote are referring to? Any way NEXT YEAR PF kuya bebele.
Can you please address real issues like loadsheding, corruption, hunger, milie meal prices all these that most ordinary people are experiencing instead of going on about what people do in their private spaces!! Homosexuals dont switch off my electricity, they don’t steal public funds, they dont determine the price of my millie meal, I wouldn’t be bothered by their crime as much as the real bread & butter issues.
Homosexuality will not be entertained in this country whether HH like it or not I want to remind him that this country belongs to God and not to HH.Alas to those who are ignorant of this network of gays,we know it and we know their plans better to die than been a homesexual for only dogs can do this and not human beings infact not even dogs can practice this barbaric,inhuman behavior.HH to hell with your evil plans.
Homosexuality is EVIL…..
And it is detestable in the sight of God almighty.
We are a Christian Country and we are supposed to support the President on this ugly issue of homosexuality. Some opposition party is on record that it is a member of the organisation whiich supports homosexuality. Therefore more sensitization on this issue is crucial so that such parties which are in support with such acts are not allowed to be given chance to lead this Christian Country of ours. So VIVA. Musanga on this issue.
I have no issues with homosexual people that is between them and God. I have an issue with the current failing government of the PF though due to corruption, theft, lies, high prices, misplaced priorities, loadshedding etc. This homosexuality issue just steals Govt time to do something in uplifting people’s lives in Zambia. If you are secure with your stance why pay much attention to the issue. No where did we read that UPND want to legalize homosexuality
Lets get one thing right instead of fo0ling one another, if God does not want homosexuality, let us also remind one another that he also does not support corruption. There is no logic in condemning the other keeping the other. Please refer to the FIC report to understand corruption by politically exposed PF caders and government officials. Infact theft which is corruption kills our country
This accusation of the opposition as supporters of homosexuality is beginning to sound like an old record (for those old enough to appreciate vinyl) and plain stupid. You want to use it as a cheap propaganda to soil the opposition, but it will not wash in a country where a country the so called Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs will not call out her colleagues for rampant corruption and mismanagement of the economy. What a bunch of hypocrites that behave worse than the Pharisees! Hiding behind the Christian nation cloak is the worst fraud to placate the failures of an inept leadership.
This government has no ideas any more, anyway they did not have any even from the start. The same way the MMD used to say Sata wants to legalise homosexuality we have gone back to the same debate. Mushanga and your failed friends, you have been in power for 9 years now Mulungushi textiles is still closed and people don’t have jobs. Don’t you think that is a priority? This dallness is appalling and nauseating, to say the least
Let us not beat about the Bush. You and I both know this is HH and upnd he is alluding too. As office of president we have a lot of data on some of the questionable homosexuality activities of some of the top upnd officials. A lot will be revealed to the zambian people. A dirt party willing to bring dirtiness to our country. Twakana ifyo
What we are refusing is very bad leadership exhibited by PF despite the abundance of resources Zambia has. What we are refusing is you paying a deaf ear to real issues that are really affecting people. People want to know what lungu is doing about the mukula issue. Sichalwe was caught distributing obscene photos yet nothing was done, chitotela was caught stealing animals and one gallant lady reported this yet your government intimidated the lady. What are you doing about the dangerous alick nkhata bridge? What happened to the land lungu got as president in Swaziland? What is government doing to alleviate the poverty PF has helped escalate in the country. What is government doing about escalating prices? Why does Edgar keep misinterpreting the law to suit him and why has he not ordered the…
Why has he not ordered the ministers who he ordered to stay illegally in office to pay back the people’s money? Edgar wants to seek court interpretation or guidance on how to pay back and what to pay back yet he never sought their guidance when he illegally ordered ministers to stay in office.