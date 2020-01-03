Ground Focus Group Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Mubashi says 2019 has been a disappointing, depressing and difficult year for the local business community.

Mr. Mubashi says 2019 ended on a very difficult note with very depressing economic circumstances as the year did not provide the much-needed opportunities for small scale and medium local enterprises to thrive.

He notes that Business opportunities were extremely difficult to come by in the year 2019, a situation that exerted pressure on ordinary Zambians who depend on the vibrancy of the informal sector to survive.

“However, all hope should not be lost. We must be in a position to rise above our challenges by avoiding petty politics and working with the government of President Lungu to ensure a clear policy direction in terms of strengthening the local economy by creating an enabling environment for Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs) to thrive”, he said.

Mr. Mubashi said Local companies established and managed by Zambians must be given opportunities to do business.

“We have companies in Zambia who never won a tender or carried out business or public works for the entire 2019 because there was no such opportunity given. How do you expect commerce and the local economy to survive if local businessmen are not being given opportunities?

We implore President Lungu and the government to ensure that locals are given sufficient space, support, and opportunities to do business”, he added.

Mr. Mubashi noted with regret that today, there are transnational companies who do things as they please because there are no sufficient monitoring mechanisms to ensure that the profits and opportunities are not externalized.

He said many Zambians are totally marginalized from serious business opportunities and expressed fear that the economic figures will continue to plummet if the situation is left unchecked.

Mr. Mubashi said bold decisions must be made to ensure that Zambians themselves take control of their economy in partnership with investors who on the other hand must be encouraged through effective and favourable Foreign Direct Investment policy directives.

“The Zambian people elected the PF government of President Lungu to make sound decisions on their behalf and not to allow transnational companies to do things as they deem fit. It will be a total betrayal to the majority voters who vested their trust in their leaders to tolerate such kind of business attitude from investors especially in the mining sector and commerce”, Mr. Mubashi said.

He said the adverse effects of climate change have hit us badly with poor rainfall in the 2018-2019 rainy season and other factors threaten to reverse Zambia’s economic gains.

Mr. Mubashi said he expects the government to be firm on the ground working with all stakeholders to overcome these challenges.

[Read 31 times, 31 reads today]