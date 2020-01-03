Forest Rangers coach Tennant Chilumba insists he is calm ahead of his debut Ndola derby against leaders and defending FAZ Super Division champions Zesco United.

Fifth placed Forest visit the eight-time champions in a Week 16 fixture on January 4 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

“To me it is just a normal game but local derbies are what they always are. But for the technical bench, we just have to plan and hopefully we can carry the day,” Chilumba said.

This is will Chilumba’s third game in charge after collecting win and draw since leaving Kabwe Warriors who did not renew his contract in November.

Forest head into the derby five points behind Zesco on 26 and 31 points from fifteen and twelve matches played respectively.

“The team is just OK, we just have to continue pushing the boys and I am happy with the way the boys are performing but they are few things we need to work on,” Chilumba added.

Meanwhile, Forest has enjoyed good fortunate away at Zesco without they share Levy Stadium-and vice-versa for the latter as visitors.

Forest are unbeaten away in successive derbies and trace their last loss on the road to September, 2016 who they lost 1-0.

