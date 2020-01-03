Ex-Chipolopolo midfielder Mukuka Mulenga will not make his Power Dynamos debut this Saturday away at Green Buffaloes.

Mukuka signed with his former club on Thursday on a long-term deal after years in limbo following his earlier move to defending South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns from Power in 2013 that was hit but injuries.

But two other new Power signings have made the trip to Lusaka.

Striker’s Biston Banda , who joins from Buildcon, and Kennedy Musonda formerly of Green Eagles, are in the 18 -member team for the lunchtime kickoff against Buffaloes a Week 16 doubleheader at Nkoloma Stadium.

Power’s Kitwe town-mates Nkana are also at Nkoloma this weekend where they will play second placed Napsa Stars in the late kickoff.

Seventh placed Power are unbeaten in their last six league games and head to Buffaloes on the back of five straight wins and are tied on 23 points with their opponents who are below them at number six.

Nkana are fourth on 27 points, four behind Napsa who are tied on 31 points with leaders and defending champions Zesco United.

2019/20 FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 16

03/01/2020

Nkwazi 2-Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy 0

04/01/2020

Green Eagles-Buildcon

Mufulira Wanderers-Lumwana Radiants

Zesco United-Forest Rangers

Kansanshi Dynamos-Nakambala Leopards

13h00: Green Buffaloes-Power Dynamos

15h00: Napsa Stars-Nkana

04/01/2020

13h00: Lusaka Dynamos-Zanaco

15h00: Red Arrows-Kabwe Warriors

