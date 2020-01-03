The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has given a grace period of 18 days within which motorists and fleet owners should acquire motor vehicle and trailer licences (road tax) and Road Service Licences (RSLs) for the year 2020.

All motorists, fleet owners and Public Service Vehicle Operators PSVs) have been given an extension of up to 20th January, 2020 to pay for the required licences.

Therefore, effective Friday 3rd January 2020, there will be no enforcement of the validity of the said documents until the stated grace period has expired.

The Agency is providing this grace period to accommodate the licencing needs of all motorists and fleet owners.

However, the extension does not include the certificate of fitness and the test certificates as the two relate to road-worthiness and the safety of the motor vehicle.

The RTSA hopes that the public will utilise the extension to comply with the law.

The Agency further wishes to urge motorists to renew and pay for motor vehicle and trailer licences for the year 2020 in accordance with the provisions of the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002.

