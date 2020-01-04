Home Lifestyle Photo Gallery The Newly Built Chinsali General Hospital in Pictures LifestylePhoto Gallery The Newly Built Chinsali General Hospital in Pictures January 4, 2020 160 5 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Linkedin Email Viber The Newly Constructed Chinsali General Hospital due to open in February The Newly Constructed Chinsali General Hospital due to open in February The Newly Constructed Chinsali General Hospital due to open in February The Newly Constructed Chinsali General Hospital due to open in February The Newly Constructed Chinsali General Hospital due to open in February The Newly Constructed Chinsali General Hospital due to open in February The Newly Constructed Chinsali General Hospital due to open in February The Newly Constructed Chinsali General Hospital due to open in February The Newly Constructed Chinsali General Hospital due to open in February The Newly Constructed Chinsali General Hospital due to open in February The Newly Constructed Chinsali General Hospital due to open in February The Newly Constructed Chinsali General Hospital due to open in February The Newly Constructed Chinsali General Hospital due to open in February The Newly Constructed Chinsali General Hospital due to open in February The Newly Constructed Chinsali General Hospital due to open in February The Newly Constructed Chinsali General Hospital due to open in February The Newly Constructed Chinsali General Hospital due to open in February The Newly Constructed Chinsali General Hospital due to open in February The Newly Constructed Chinsali General Hospital due to open in February Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya in the company of Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone and Chinsali Lawmaker Kalalwe Mukosa inpecting the works at the newly built Chinsali General Hospital Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya in the company of Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone and Chinsali Lawmaker Kalalwe Mukosa inpecting the works at the newly built Chinsali General Hospital Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya in the company of Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone and Chinsali Lawmaker Kalalwe Mukosa inpecting the works at the newly built Chinsali General Hospital Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya in the company of Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone and Chinsali Lawmaker Kalalwe Mukosa inpecting the works at the newly built Chinsali General Hospital Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya in the company of Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone and Chinsali Lawmaker Kalalwe Mukosa inpecting the works at the newly built Chinsali General Hospital Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya in the company of Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone and Chinsali Lawmaker Kalalwe Mukosa inpecting the works at the newly built Chinsali General Hospital [Read 163 times, 163 reads today]Related Posts:Pictures of the Commissioning of a Newly Built Police Post in Kitwe's Nkana ConstituencyGovernment pleased with progress on Chinsali general hospital construction worksNewly-built Kaputa Boarding Secondary School in Kaputa now openGovernment commended for opening the newly built Mufumbwe boarding schoolThe Construction of Chinsali Hospital advances Loading... RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pictures of the Commissioning of a Newly Built Police Post in Kitwe’s Nkana Constituency President Lungu’s New Special Assistant for Politics in Pictures Father Bwalya weds 5 COMMENTS Impressive!! 0 1 Reply Yes like a mini brand new UTH. Very nice 0 0 Impressive indeed. These developments can never be mentioned by some people who jealous, the know it whole people. l didn’t mention the name of anyone but an sure he knows who am talking about. Enemies of progress. Your excellency we know that you’re not perfect but credit must be given where it due. Well done ba Lungu am sure the people of Chinsali are proud of Sir. 0 0 Great …. Looking through the photos, the structure looks beautiful 0 0 Reply The man said he had no vision . Well at least he konws how to follow late president Sata’s vision. The headless chicken may have a head after all 0 1 Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Impressive!!
Yes like a mini brand new UTH. Very nice
Impressive indeed. These developments can never be mentioned by some people who jealous, the know it whole people. l didn’t mention the name of anyone but an sure he knows who am talking about. Enemies of progress. Your excellency we know that you’re not perfect but credit must be given where it due. Well done ba Lungu am sure the people of Chinsali are proud of Sir.
Great …. Looking through the photos, the structure looks beautiful
The man said he had no vision . Well at least he konws how to follow late president Sata’s vision. The headless chicken may have a head after all