Defending FAZ Super Division Champions Zesco United and second placed Napsa Stars’ top-two status is under threat following respective home defeats on Saturday.

At Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, nine-man Forest Rangers downed Zesco 1-0 away in the big Ndola derby.

Mbelenge Ngulakwey scored from a header in the 31st minute to see was Forest collect their third successive away derby victory over Zesco.

But Forest played the last twenty minutes with nine men after defender Cedric Djeugoue walked in the 71st minute and goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya followed him in the 80th, both for second bookings.

Zesco stay top on 31 points for another seven days, tied with Napsa Stars who also lost at home by the same margin.

Forest are fifth on 26 points after the derby win.

At Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka, Napsa were beaten 1-0 by Nkana to suffer their second straight league loss against a Kitwe side a week after falling away by the same margin at Power Dynamos.

Nkana midfielder Kelvin Mubanga struck in the 85th minute to hand Nkana the three points.

Nkana are fourth, a point behind Napsa and Zesco, on 30 points.

In third place, also on 30 points, are Green Eagles who dismantled Buildcon 2-0 at home in Choma.

Ronald Chibwe put Eagles ahead in the 56th minute and Spencer Sautu added the final goal in the 87th minute.

And in the early kickoff at Nkoloma in Lusaka, Power Dynamos finished 0-0 away at Green Buffaloes in their mid-table clash.

04/01/2020

13h00: Lusaka Dynamos-Zanaco

15h00: Red Arrows-Kabwe Warriors

