

Nominated Member of Parliament Raphael Nakacinda has vowed to fight for Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) which he says has been taken over by illegitimate leaders in the Nevers Mumba executive.

Speaking in Chipata on Friday when he addressed members of the MMD drawn from various districts, Mr. Nakacinda demanded that the Party should go for a Convention to elect new office bearers because the Nevers Mumba leadership’s tenure expired., and that the Party will not be sold to the highest bidder.

Mr Nakacinda said that he will continue fighting for justice to be done in the MMD to save the country’s democratic history which has a huge tag to the Party that got power from the one-party state under Dr. Kenneth Kaunda.

“Dr. Mumba does not enjoy the mandate of the the people in MMD and I can authoritatively say that today the party has no president now. This is not my fight, but a fight for the country to respect democratic tenets which my party MMD brought to the country,” he said.

“The Party is not for sale like vitumbuwa pa maliketi” meaning the party is not for sale like fritters on the market.

And Mr. Nakacinda says the former governing “Party will not be let to die under the Nevers Mumba leadership” claiming the Mumba leadership as a sham.

Mr. Nakacinda considers the 5th November judgment that gave Dr. Mumba leadership as having gone against the norms of the MMD.

He claims the Court has brought confusion in the former governing Party by not sending both conflicting factions to a Convention to elect new leadership.

“Look at the people that are in the National Executive Committee under Dr. Mumba. He has collected people from his church, people that worked for him as drivers among others as NEC Members. That’s a sham! We can’t reduce the Party to such levels,” he said.

Mr. Nakacinda has embarked on a provincial tour to sensitize members of the party that they need to go for a Convention to elect new office bearers.

He retaliates that the Court gave Dr. Mumba a term that expired and that as far as he is concerned, there is no President in MMD.

