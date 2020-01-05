Today’s Scripture
“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here…”
(2 Corinthians 5:17, NIV)
Who’s Your Father?
A while ago there was an advertisement for DNA testing that asked the question, “Who’s the father?” They can take your DNA, and out of the billions of people on earth, the chances of your DNA matching someone who’s not your family are so small that it’s inconceivable. In a similar way, when you gave your life to Christ, the Scripture talks about how you became a new creation. You were born into a new family. Imagine that somehow they could take a sample DNA from your heavenly Father, then a sample DNA from you, and run all the tests. The good news is that it would come back a perfect match. Proven beyond all doubt, you are God’s child. You have His spiritual DNA. Don’t you dare go around thinking that you’re average. Your Father created worlds. You come from a royal bloodline. There’s nothing too much for you. You can accomplish your dreams.
A Prayer for Today
“Father, thank You for being my Father and breathing Your life into me. Help me to quit believing the lies that say I’ve reached my limits. I believe and declare that I am a child of the Most High God, and I’m stepping up to the next level. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”
We misapply Christianity, especially in Zambia and Africa. When you become a TRUE Christian, you attain Salvation, meaning you will be saved when Christ comes again.
Remember that being a Christian DOES NOT give you an advantage in worldly achievements be it at continent, country or individual level. That is why Christians get surprised when they are struggling and the woman!ser neighbour is prospering. We are always being bailed out by China, how much Christianity is in China? Stop listening to the celebrity Preachers who tell you that believing in Jesus will bring millions of dollars without much effort from you.
The Gospel is for SALVATION, you wanna prosper, work hard and/ or smart. Money is not a reward for being a Christian, it is a CONSEQUENCE of work. No committee sits to determine if you were good enough or a Christian so that you are money, rather money follows those who solve problems in ways others cannot compete. That is why, among similar Professionals, those who stand out attract the biggest reward.
So you can move around telling people that you are in God and so you are not average but make it clear that you are not average because you are saved not that you possess any advantage materially. To achieve great things, you still need to work hard. That is why China is what it is today because the people worked hard. They didn’t declare themsleves extraordinary because they have…
.. Budha