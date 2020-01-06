President Edgar Lungu told Clergymen that this year, they will see an increase in politicians attending church services as part of their campaigns ahead of the 2021 general elections, and urged them not to relent in offering counsel to politicians in its quest to promote peace in the country.

Addressing congregants at St. Mary’s Parish in Kawambwa District of Luapula Province where he attended mass, the President said the clergy should take advantage of the many politicians visiting church service to counsel them.

And St. Mary’s Parish Priest Fr. James Chisanga described the President as a Great Humble Leader owing to his commitment towards reducing poverty as evidenced by the massive investment in Luapula Province.

Fr Chisanga outlined some of the PF government’s record investments in Kawambwa.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu has described the USD $190 million Sunbird Bioenergy Africa project in Luapula’s Kawambwa District as one of the flagship agricultural projects aimed at lifting thousands of rural households out of poverty.

The president said this on his Facebook page on Sunday after touring the project that the investment will empower rural communities with sustainable jobs that bring about wealth and emancipation of rural Zambians.

He further disclosed that the project, located in Chitondo area of Chief Munkanta’s chiefdom, will require 700,000 metric tonnes of cassava to produce 120 million litres of fuel grade bio ethanol for the government blending programme and a further 36 megawatt of electricity.

“To produce the cassava, the company will require more than 200,000 local farmers to be linked to the company and over 600 direct jobs will be created for Zambians. This will change the economic lives of the people and bring industrialisation to rural areas,” President Lungu said.

