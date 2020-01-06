The University of Zambia Management has assured all staff members at the institution that frantic efforts are being made to ensure that December salaries are paid as soon as possible.

Speaking to the three union executive members this morning, UNZA Vice Chancellor, Professor Luke Mumba said Management, prioritises the plight and welfare of all university employees as they are the greatest assert to the smooth running of the institution.

Professor Mumba further stated that Management is grateful for the commitment and dedication to duty that Staff members continue to show.

“Management would like to express its gratitude to all UNZA employees for the commitment and dedication to duty that they render the university” Professor Mumba said.

The Vice Chancellor has also appealed to all the three Unions at the university not to disrupt the academic calendar in lieu of the delay in payment of the December salaries, but to proceed with normal operations of the university so as to open for the next academic year as planned.

University of Zambia is scheduled to begin a new academic calendar this month with over 6000 newly admitted candidates expected to report and register at the institution.

This is according to a statement issued by Brenda Bukowa, the University of Zambia Spokesperson.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]