PF Deputy Mobilisation Committee Chairperson Geoffrey Mwamba has insisted that National Democratic Congress Leader Chishimba Kambwili will soon rejoin the ruling party.

Mr Mwamba the Former UPND Vice President advised PF Members not to worry about Mr Kambwili’s that he is not rejoining the PF prescribing it as mere politics.

He said Mr Kambwili will soon come to the realisation that he is only being used by the UPND for their selfish motives.

Mr Mwamba said like him and other members who left and have now rejoined the PF, Mr Kambwili will soon follow suit because he like many other Zambians believe in the leadership of President Edgar Lungu.

He has since challenged PF members to concentrate on explaining to the Zambian people that the challenges facing the nation such as loadsheding are because of natural causes and not President Edgar Lungu.

Mr Mwamba said it is unfair for the UPND and others to blame all the challenges on President Lungu.

Mr Kambwili yesterday expressed concern with the propaganda going round that he is going back to the Patriotic Front.

In a statement issued by his spokesman Saboi Imboela, Mr Kambwili said he is committed to the party and remains president of NDC, with no intentions of rejoining the PF.

‘The whole story came as a shock to me as I have never even met Mr. Chikwanda since I left government. The only time I spoke to him was three months ago when he was hospitalised and I called to wish him a quick recovery,’ president Kambwili said.

“The PF needs fundamental and radical change for it to be attractive or accepted again by the people. It’s not a matter of Chishimba Kambwili going back to PF that can make people like it. The people want food, jobs and other basic needs and the PF have failed to provide all those things. So my moving to PF cannot be a solution to the hunger and anger people have towards PF”, he added.

Mr Kambwili said currently there was the Chilubi by elections that the party was concentrating on and all the rumours were meant to distract the people and members from mobilising and campaigning adequately.

“Besides, if I am going back to PF, why would we be serious mobilising the party like this? The police denied us a permit to hold our Chingola launch just about a week ago citing the festive period and that they do not have enough power. We have since reapplied for a permit for the Chingola launch. We wouldn’t be doing all this if we intended to go back to PF”, he said.

He urged the NDC membership countrywide not to be swayed by such propaganda but to concentrate on mobilising the party and appealed to the party membership and general public that he may not answer to all propaganda, as the idea of those creating the falsehoods is to destabilise the party, so they should ignore them and treat them with the contempt they deserve.

