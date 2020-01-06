The National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili has said he is not going back to the ruling Patriotic Front(PF) and has branded news about his pending return to the party as mere propaganda.

PF deputy national mobilisation chairman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba was quoted saying the party was in talks with Kambwili to negotiate his return.

“The National Democratic Congress, NDC, is concerned with the propaganda going round that Chishimba Kambwili is going back to the Patriotic Front. The party would like to urge the members that the president is committed to the party and remains president of NDC, with no intentions of rejoining the PF. The whole story came as a shock to me as I have never even met Mr. Chikwanda since I left government. The only time I spoke to him was three months ago when he was hospitalised and I called to wish him a quick recovery,” Kambwili said in a statement issued by NDC spokesperson Saboi Imboela.

“The PF needs fundamental and radical change for it to be attractive or accepted again by the people. It’s not a matter of Chishimba Kambwili going back to PF that can make people like it. The people want food, jobs and other basic needs and the PF have failed to provide all those things. So my moving to PF cannot be a solution to the hunger and anger people have towards PF.”

He said his party was currently concentrating on the Chilubi parliamentary by-election.

“Besides, if I am going back to PF, why would we be serious mobilising the party like this? The police denied us a permit to hold our Chingola launch just about a week ago citing the festive period and that they do not have enough power. We have since reapplied for a permit for the Chingola launch. We wouldn’t be doing all this if we intended to go back to PF,” Kambwili said and urged the NDC membership countrywide “not to be swayed by such propaganda but to concentrate on mobilising the party”.

According to reports in the mast paper, GBM was told by a senior chief to bring back his friends to PF now that he had returned to PF from the UPND.

The sources said Mwamba has since approached Kambwili but the former information minister did “not seem willing”, and Mr Mwamba confirmed that “We have been talking with Kambwili on phone but we haven’t finally discussed about anything”.

Mwamba, who ditched the ruling party to join UPND but returned to the ruling party, disclosed that he has been tasked to reconcile all PF members that left like him, and that the PF would like to work with Kambwili hence would be meeting him to chart the way forward.

Mr Mwamba said PF members would welcome Kambwili and other former members who would return just like they embraced him.

“Starting from the President to the lowest organ embraced me, that is a sign that whoever wants to come, even my brother Kambwili, Kalaba will be embraced. We have been talking on the phone but we have not finally discussed anything…you know Kambwili being a friend of mine, not because we are in politics, you know that I can talk to him. I haven’t had the chance to talk to him about ifyo fine but we are contemplating having a roundtable meeting with him, there is no harm in that and we are doing it to everyone, even brother HH if he wants to join PF, he is more than welcome, we shall welcome him,” he said.

