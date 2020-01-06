

Former MMD National Secretary Raphael Nakachinda has apologised to the party membership for supporting Nevers Mumba’s Presidency in 2012.

Mr Nakachinda says he had the impression back in 2012 that Dr Mumba was a good leader to replace Rupiah Banda capable of taking the former ruling party to greater heights.

He said when he addressed his supporters in Chipata Eastern Province that Dr Mumba who in November last year was declared President of the MMD by the High Court is not capable of leading the party.

“I now understand that a clergyman cannot make a good politician, this Pastor has a problem because even advising him in 2015 he went ahead and stood resulting in the MMD not performing well” said Mr Nakachinda who is also a Pastor.

He said he is committed to resolving the problem he created in order to ensure that the former ruling party remains a vibrant party.

Mr Nakachinda said he will not allow the MMD to be swayed adding that some opposition parties are celebrating confusion in the former ruling party to take advantage of the structures.

The Lusaka High Court Judge Sharon Newa on 5th November 2019 declared that Dr Mumba is the President of the Movement for Multiparty Democracy.

This was in the case in which the then MMD Acting National Secretary Winnie Zaloumis took Felix Mutati, Raphael Nakachinda, George Kangwa, and Mwansa Mbulakulima to Court to find who gave them Authority to Organise the MMD convention of 2016.

Judge Newa in her ruling said the MMD constitution only mandates the National Executive Committee to call for a convention.

Mr Nakachinda in December appealed the ruling but the Court of Appeal on 14th December 2019 threw out the application for a stay of judgment against the restoration of Nevers Mumba to the MMD presidency.

Mr Nakachinda had appealed Judge Sharon Newa’s restoration of Mumba to the MMD presidency after a strenuous litigation process

