Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament Dr. Jonas Chanda says it is a shame that enemies of progress have encroached on land earmarked for the construction of Mushili high school.
Dr. Chanda says it is uncalled for that people can share plots on land that is supposed to house a secondary school.
“There are unscrupulous people who have encroached on land reserved for the construction of a modern high school in Mushili township. These enemies of development and enemies of the people have illegally allocated plots on this land in a township with a population of over 80,000 people who badly need development,” he lamented.
“A few months ago, I invited Minister of General Education Honourable David Mabumba to this site as well as to Kansengu Primary and Twikatane Basic schools which are planned for upgrade to grade 12 level,” Dr. Chanda complained.
He continued, “I’m calling on the city planners, Ndola City Council and Ministry of General Education in Ndola District, to officially report these criminals encroaching on development land to Zambia Police. I’m also reporting these enemies of development to Zambia Police and calling on them to enforce the Law.”
He has, however, commended the residents of Mushili for acting to stop the illegality.
“I also want to thank the alert residents of Mushili township for acting promptly to stop these land encroachers. Mushili township is already receiving massive development in form of a huge water network project under Kafulafuta Water Supply Project, construction of a modern police station under Constituency Development Fund (CDF), planned construction of a modern First Level Referral Hospital by JICA in collaboration with the Government of the Republic of Zambia, and new markets and roads by Government,” Dr. Chanda said.
It’s PF cadres who allocate, you know it and you know them
Dr.Chanda, just admit that your PF has lamentably failed to implement a progressive land policy. You guys have been in power since 2011 and the buck stops at you and your visionless president. Dr.Chanda may do well to lend his spectacles to Lungu…..
These crooked actions are known as “Unprecedented Dununa Development” under the the plundering thieving murderous Mukula loving Patriotic Front Gangster Party.
I feel very deeply about this as a victim myself of illegal squatters on my land. Kz
Let them take a leaf from what happened to their friends at Munali High School land in Lusaka. Surely we should not live like there are no laws in the land. Laws are there to be obeyed. If not, perpetrators should face the consequences. The demolition of Munali land structures should serve as lesson to would-be perpetrators of illegal land allocations
How do you people wake up in the morning and call yourselves minister of lands, home affairs etc and the same time complain to the media that people are encroaching on land that you as a government has allocated for a secondary school? If you can’t deal with these trivial matters then what do you do? Someone needs to review these positions and put people who will do the job. With this high unemployment in the country am sure someone else would be happy to take on the challenge.
Zambians are basically ruling themselves, there is a leadership vacuum. Everywhere it is like this no wonder those people were rushing to mine gold in Northwestern without any authorization. This lawlessness is becoming too much, the ministers are more useless than when Sata was around. Jona meno meno does nothing to make sure his subordinates are working