Following the governments decision to cut salaries for highly paid government officials,parastatal executives and non unionized public workers, there has been growing anxiety in the medical profession considering doctors are non unionized workers.

Some doctors have threatened to down tools if their salaries are cut.

On the 27th December, President Edgar Lungu announced a reduction of his salary and that of his cabinet between a range of 15 and 20 percent; a move that came barely 24 hours after the Energy Regulation Board announced a hike in both electrify tariffs and fuel prices.

The President has also directed the Secretary to Cabinet Dr. Simon Miti to cascade the directive to all Non Unionised Public Officers of which category doctors belong.

The slashing of salaries of highly paid officers in both the government and the parastatal sector is aimed at cushioning the impact on citizens arising from the increase of fuel prices and electricity tariffs announced yesterday by the ERB.

Doctors argue that they do not fall in the highly paid categories but middle or lower brackets.

The PF government has found itself cash strapped as Zambia’s external debt has continued to climb with the government continuing to spend on building programs despite warnings from the International Monetary Fund and ratings companies that the burden is becoming excessive.

Zambia’s debt exceeded 75 percent of gross domestic product last year, from around 62 percent in 2017, an analyst at Moody said in a statement.

