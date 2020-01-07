President Edgar Lungu has gone on a four-day annual retreat to Eastern Province. The retreat is with effect from today, Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe has also revealed that President Lungu spent last weekend and part of yesterday in Kawambwa, Luapula Province where he commissioned the Sunbird Bioenergy Zambia Cassava Outgrower Scheme.
During the function, President Lungu told the gathering that had thronged the Cassava Plantation to participate in the Outgrower Scheme, to ensure that they generate income for themselves.
The President later flew from Mansa to Eastern Province yesterday were he is expected to take part in the annual retreat.
This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka.
I guess he works hard hence he deserves some days off!
He is always on some kind of retreat or holiday, anyway. His desk and chair at State House remain unused.
God rested on the seventh day.Why shouldn’t Lungu have some time off.Peter Carlos Hinds.
Well if Lungu is resting.Shouldn’t the nation rest too?Peter Carlos Hinds.
In 2020, he will be in Zambia
Mr. President while there can you also address the issue of the Muchinji $2.3bn Chipata-Serenje via Petauke rail Line. The people of the eastern province and those from the copperbelt as well as Western provinces that travel there for business or visiting relatives are tired to having to go through Lusaka when a 150km road can be built between Petauke and Serenje. If the rail line is way too expensive lets try a road between these 2 towns and the trade between Eastern and the Northern provinces will dramatically increase. That Mr. President is real empowerment and the toll gates money is enough to actualise this.
Why follow Britain and the princes of Britain.What is wrong with having a siesta(nap).Peter Carlos Hinds.
Where exactly is the presidential retreat in Eastern Province because the usual place( Mfuwe) is currently experiencing floods.Your visit may help quicken the process of helping the flood victims who are in dire need of relief food and certainly prospects of bumper harvest in that area have been washed away by floods.
A machine continuously working will over heat and burn out.For those who want a modern reason for rest.Let the operator and machine rest.Peter Carlos Hinds.