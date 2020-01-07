President Edgar Lungu has gone on a four-day annual retreat to Eastern Province. The retreat is with effect from today, Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe has also revealed that President Lungu spent last weekend and part of yesterday in Kawambwa, Luapula Province where he commissioned the Sunbird Bioenergy Zambia Cassava Outgrower Scheme.

During the function, President Lungu told the gathering that had thronged the Cassava Plantation to participate in the Outgrower Scheme, to ensure that they generate income for themselves.

The President later flew from Mansa to Eastern Province yesterday were he is expected to take part in the annual retreat.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka.

