Lusaka City Council (LCC) has noted with concern that some sections of society believe the opening to drainage in front of Lumumba Bus Station where rescue operation was conducted is what caused the alleged drowning of the unidentified man.

LCC Public Relations Manager George Sichimba said the misinformation has created anxiety in some sections of society thereby blaming Council for the alleged drowning.

He said LCC wishes to clarify that the alleged drowning incidence is reported to have happened some 100 metres away towards Mumbwa/Lumumba Road junction where the drainage is open by design.

“The drainage at the frontage of Lumumba Bus Station was covered to create easy access in and out of the station by both buses and commuters, ” he said.

“During the search for the body, the rescue team created an opening into the cover of the drainage for search operation purposes”.

He said the opening access was needed for the team to access the covered part of the drainage and also to allow the horse pipe for the fire engine to pump out water from the drainage at that section.

“It is unfortunate that some onlookers captured that very opening and posted on social media purporting that it is the opening that “swallowed” the person alleged to have drowned, “he added.

Mr. Sichimba said that Some social media reports went further to accuse LCC of having neglected the opening for a long time when in fact it was created that same morning of the search operation.

LCC, is, therefore, appealing to members of the public to dismiss the social media reports with the contempt they deserve.

