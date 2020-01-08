Ex-Zambia Under 20 coach Charles Bwale has remained calm despite his second dismissal in less than twelve months.

Bwale on Tuesday left National Division One side Chambishi after sixteen (16) games in charge.

Buffaloes sacked him last March after he won just one out of his opening six games of the 2019 FAZ Super Division transitional season.

‘My separation from Chambishi football club is on mutual consent as we agreed that by the end of the first half the team should be in the top four. Unfortunately during my reign we have won five games, we have lost two and we have drawn eight and I think that is where the bone contention has arisen,’ Bwale said.

He is now looking forward to another coaching opportunity.

‘You know coaching is like this. You know when one door is closed the other one is closed. I just have to say thank you to the Chambishi populace, the executive for the opportunity accorded to me to be coach for Chambishi Football Club,’ he said.

‘I think my stay at Chambishi; I had support from the executive, the players and the supporters in general. My stay was so cordial.’

Chambishi have appointed Dennis Njapau has interim coach.

