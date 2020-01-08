The Examinations Council of Zambia has clarified that candidates progressing to Grades 8 and 10 are not required to verify Statements of Results with the ECZ before enrolment.

ECZ Public Relations Specialist Ronald Tembo says it is not true that verification of the statements of results is mandatory for all grades including those progressing to grades 8 and 10.

Mr Tembo said that the mandatory verification of Electronic Statements of Results once printed by respective candidates only applies to those individuals seeking for placement at a College or University and those seeking for employment.

He said would-be employers are also advised to verify results for any job applicant in their organisation.

“However, the schools that wish to verify the authenticity of the results from such candidates can do so from the ECZ e-Statement platform at no cost using the Candidate’s Examination Number”, he added.

Mr Tembo announced that the Electronic Statements of Results for the 2019 Grades 7 and 9 Internal Examinations will be available to the public on or before 14th January 2020.

“In our pursuit for excellence, the ECZ will endeavor to be consultative as it continues to implement various ICT innovations to enhance operational efficiency and also to meet the expectations of the general public”, said Mr Tembo.

[Read 41 times, 44 reads today]