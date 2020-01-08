The Ministry of Finance has approved an application for UNZA through the Ministry of Higher Education to acquire a two hundred million kwacha loan to pay off retirees from 2011 to date, who are still on the payroll.

Higher Education Minister Brian Mushimba said that although some retirees have been paid, the loan will ensure those remaining are cleared, adding that the UNZA Management has been asked to go on the market to source for the funding.

Dr. Mushimba said that the government is committed to ensuring that the plight of all retirees is looked into as they are citizens, who have served the country.

Dr. Mushimba was speaking during a press briefing shortly before he addressed retirees from UNZA in a closed-door meeting at his office in Lusaka.

And Dr. Mushimba revealed that UNZALARU Secretary-General Kelvin Mambwe apologized to him for the disparaging remarks towards Zambians following their delayed December salaries.

He, however, said the private apology will NOT be accepted because the insulting statement was made in public through various media.

Dr. Mushimba said the comments are very disappointing and painful because he has constantly engaged the Union on a regular basis.

