Local Government Minister Charles Banda is concerned with the delayed implementation of the Chisokone market upgrade.

Dr Banda says Chisokone market is one of the biggest trading facilities in the country and accommodates over 20 000 traders hence the need to make it more conducive.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu, Dr Banda said apart from Chisokone market, government also plans on expanding most markets in the country.

He further said his ministry will also ensure that the market management board is installed before the end of January so that markets have proper management.

And, Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu said the infrastructure at Chisokone market is a sorry sight and that there is need to improve it.

Mr Mpundu, however, said that can only be done if the traders also change their mind set to allow the expansion of the market.

