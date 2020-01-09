A 58-year-old man of Lusaka has appeared in the Lusaka Magistrate Court for Treason.

In this matter it is alleged that Mwangala Ngalande engaged in acts that were aimed at overthrowing the Government of President EDGAR LUNGU.

Ngalande of plot number 7 Ben Bella Road in Roma Township is charged with one count of treason accompanied by three Overt Acts.

And according to Overt Act number one, it is alleged that Ngalande conspired with Simon Njobvu to procure military equipment namely AK47 assault rifle, pistols and rocket propelled grenades.

It is alleged that the purpose of this equipment was for the assassination of President Edgar Lungu and other senior Government officials namely, Service Chiefs , Defence Minister Davies Chama, Chief Justice, Irene Mambilima, Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini.

In Overt Act number two, Ngalande is accused of having conspired with Mr. Njovu to source for international funding and actually obtained 1 point 6 million United States Dollars to utilize in the over throwing of the Government of the Republic of Zambia.

It is also alleged that the suspect jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown did recruit 10 people for military training.

It is alleged that a militia was to be made for the purpose of overthrowing the Government of the Republic of Zambia.

When the matter came up for explanation of the charge before Chief Resident Magistrate, Lameck Mwale, Ngalande told the court that he understood the charge.

The suspect could not take plea because the offence he is facing is tried by the High Court.

But before Magistrate Mwale adjourned the case, Ngalande’ S defence lawyer, Martha Mushipe applied for a preliminary inquiry.

In his ruling Magistrate Mwale granted the application before ordering the State to allow lawyers have access to the suspect.

