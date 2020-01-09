About 7400 hectares of maize fields have been affected by fall army worms in Kafue district, in Lusaka Province.

This was revealed during an inspection of maize fields in the District by the Kafue District Commissioner Joseph Kamana.

Mr Kamana however says the Ministry of Agriculture has already dispatched pesticides to control the army worms in the district.

He has since appealed to farmers to follow instructions, with regards to how spraying of the fields should be conducted.

The DC added requested the farmers to work closely with the Agriculture Extension Officer in the district, in order to ensure that they use the correct measurement of chemical, on the crops.

And Kafue District Agriculture Coordinator Bvunzayi Rutsito has revealed that government has provided about 500 liters of pesticides to control the army worms.

Mr Rutsito noted that his office has already started distributing the chemical to affected farmers in the district.

