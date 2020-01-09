Residents of Chingola have rioted, destroying shops and houses belonging to people suspected to be behind the recent spate of suspected ritual killings.

The residents ran amok, looting some shops in several areas and later turned on to houses of businessmen, where they also looted household goods.

Police in full riot gear, with the help of soldiers from the Zambia Army, moved in to quell the protest in about five compounds.

In the fracas, residents also stoned the ZNBC News Crew which was covering the riot, damaging one of the rear windows for the Land Cruiser vehicle belonging to the Corporation.

The rioters also partially blocked the main highway forcing motorists to be stuck in the central business district as they avoided being stoned in Chiwempala.

Copperbelt Police Deputy Commissioner Wamunyima Wamunyima has confirmed the protest to ZNBC News.

Mr. Wamunyima said that Police called for reinforcements from neighbouring Districts and from the Zambia Police School of Public Order Maintenance in Kitwe, popularly known as Kamfinsa.

