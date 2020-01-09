Newly appointed Permanent Secretary of Information and Broadcasting Services, Amos Malupenga has banned the public media from carrying any media statements issued by Zambian Embassies abroad.

In a letter written to media heads of; ZNBC, TIMES OF ZAMBIA, DAILY Mail and ZANIS, dated 7th January 2020 and signed by new Permanent Secretary of Information and Broadcasting Services Amos Malupenga, stated that the public media should not use or publish or circulate such media statements from Zambian embassies and High Commission.

He said exception has been given to media statements that will have express approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Malupenga has also banned the appearance of ambassadors on public media programs in special interviews and feature profiles without prior approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Malupenga stated that the directive was with immediate effect.

The letter was copied to Minister of Information, to the Secretary to Cabinet and to the Permanent Secretary at Foreign Affairs.

