By Wamunyima Wamunyima.

For HH, to accept that the energy challenges we are facing as a country are as a result of the climate change, to him it would mean losing grounds for gaining political mileage and that is why he has religiously and deceitfully claimed that our energy challenges are due to poor leadership and mismanagement. Does he mean to tell us that the PF government has mismanaged the climate and now we have an energy problem? What a way to do politics.

For those that may not know, Climate change is a change in the statistical properties of the climate system that persists for several decades or longer—usually at least 30 years. These statistical properties include averages, variability and extremes. Climate change may be due to natural processes, such as changes in the Sun’s radiation, volcanoes or internal variability in the climate system, or due to human influences such as changes in the composition of the atmosphere or land use.

*Now, with his demonic possession to usurp power from PF, HH has in the recent past produced and propagated fake news with the sole intent of misleading the general public. His character portrays a person that is NOT a trustworthy political leader.*

A trustworthy political leader is a self actualized leader. Self actualization is the highest form of human growth, someone who is self actualized is a fully functioning human being.

As Zambians, we should scrutinize our leaders and compare them to the characteristics below as they are unwaveringly related to a good leader. It is worth to pay attention to these and take them into consideration when we’re making a choice as to whom we chose as a leader. Can HH even satisfy one of the following? Be the judge.

A good leader:

1. Is fair and objective. A good political leader does not take what is similar to his views as facts and base his decisions on that. He uses reliable and unfiltered information to make judgments and to come up with resolutions. In other words, he stands above his own believes to observe events objectively while the general public fails to do so. In addition, he does not suffer from a self serving bias.

2. Is not seeking fame and attention: A good leader should be able to move above and beyond any egoistic and primitive need for power, attention, or establishing his personal agendas and works with the intention of good-for-all and for the country.

3. Is not into hiding the truth for the sake of looking good. A good leader says it as it is even if it feels uncomfortable for many to hear it. He is not a people pleaser in a sense that he would say anything to please others even if that means manipulating or misguiding the public. It takes a lot of courage to do this and a good leader has that courage.

4. Encourages people to be accountable for their actions. A good leader helps people understand that they are accountable for their society and its outcome and teaches them to make compromises and responsible choices. He does not support a sense of self-serving entitlement that has gone too far and is counter-productive for the society as a whole.

5. Does not pay attention to being politically correct but ethically so. A good leader understands that in order for the whole society to be a functional and healthy one, some adjustments need to be made and people need to learn to give some in order to gain some.

6. Does not make idealistic promises but realistic ones. A good leader makes a sustainable promise and is a man of his words.

7. Is honest even if it does not get approval. People know where they are standing with an authentic leader. He does not hide bad news just because it is uncomfortable to the public’s ear.

8. Thinks globally and acts locally. He realizes that in order for us to live in prosperity as a blessed country, reasonable steps need to be taken to make sure others achieve the same goals. He is aware that with power comes responsibility.

9. Takes personal responsibility. A good leader is secure enough with himself to take personal responsibility when one is needed. In other words, a good political leader has an internal locus of control while he is aware of the effects of the external forces.

10. Does not make himself look good by assaulting others. A leader that can be trusted does not take others down for himself to go up. He is more of a collaborator than a competitor. He tries to build bridges rather than destroy them. He is a natural mediator rather than one that creates conflict, tension, and separation.

That said and done, it is easy for us to conclude that HH does not even equal one of the 10 points noted above because he is blinded by his obsession for power, what a tragedy.

