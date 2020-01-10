The Ministry of Higher Education has handed over the site for the construction of two lecture theatres at a cost of 14.4 million Kwacha at the University of Zambia.

The Lecture theaters, with 500 seating capacity each, will be built for the school of Engineering by WAH Kong Enterprises Limited and is expected to be completed within 10 months.

Ministry of Higher Education Department of Planning and Information Assistant Director Kondwani Mutelekesha says the project is part of the 33.8 million dollars concessional loan from the African Development Bank.

Ms. Mutelekesha said that part of the money has been used to rehabilitate lecture theatres in the school of Engineering and advanced training of lecturers.

Ms. Mutelekesha said that the development is part of the support to science and technology training projects meant to increase training access for science-related programs.

Ms. Mutelekesha said that equipment has also been procured under the project and construction of infrastructure at other institutions of higher learning across the country for science-related programs.

Meanwhile, the University of Zambia School of Engineering Dean Micheal Mulenga said the lecture theatres, once constructed, will increase enrollment to about three thousand students.

Dr. Mulenga thanked the government for support.

He further said the intervention will help increase income generation because the school will be able to offer more courses.

