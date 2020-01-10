An Independent Engineer engaged by the National Pension Scheme Authority to assess the failure of the concrete columns that support the Society Business Park has recommended the strengthening of the affected columns.

Following the reported failure of the columns in October 2019, the National Pension Scheme Authority engaged an independent Engineer who has since completed his works.

NAPSA Director General Yollard Kachinda has disclosed in a statement that arising from the recommendation, the design Engineers have commenced sourcing for an appropriate concrete strengthening solution.

Mr Kachinda said works on the affected columns will commenced soon and will take six months to complete.

He said the remedial works will be supervised by an Independent Engineer and will be overseen by relevant stakeholders including National Council for Construction and the Lusaka City Council.

Mr Kachinda said the rest of the building that was not affected by the office block column failure will remain open for normal business.

