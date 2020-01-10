Kapiri Mposhi Town Council has cleared over 600 tonnes of historic garbage from four major markets in the district.

The garbage which has been piling up for over three years now has been cleared to provide a healthy and convenient trading environment in the targeted trading sites.

The council has collected garbage from Tambalale, Ndeke, Riverside and Kawama markets.

Council Public Relations Officer, Chris Mulaliki confirmed the development to ZANIS today, stating that the garbage has been cleared to avert the outbreak of diseases such as cholera.

Mr Mulaliki said the council could not collect the garbage on a timely basis due to lack of transport.

“As you know we don’t have specific transport to collect this garbage but this time around we hired a front end loader and other equipment to help in the clearance of this garbage,” Mr Mulaliki said.

Mr Mulaliki said the council has since initiated a program of routinely collecting litter from markets and other public places in the district to prevent accumulation garbage in the long run.

He has warned traders to desist from indiscriminate disposal of waste in the district.

Meanwhile, marketeers have commended the council for finally removing the historic garbage from trading sites.

Tambalale market Vice Chairlady, Rose Mambwe said the garbage had compromised the trading environment due to the bad odor emissions from the accumulated litter.

“We hope the council will continue collecting garbage from markets to avoid accumulation which expose us to diseases such as cholera especially in the rain season”, Ms Mambwe said.

