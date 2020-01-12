Human resource is one of Zambia’s greatest assets – HH

Growing up as youths in the 70s and 80s, our founding fathers led by first President Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda, often talked about copper and other minerals being ‘wasting assets’, essentially meaning they could and would run out. President Kaunda and his collegues therefore encouraged citizens to diversify in other areas such as agriculture and tourism whose potential is enduring.
Well, there is an an asset in Zambia that can never run out and whose potential is everlasting, and that is human resource. Zambia is endowed with so much skill and brain, and as a business expert myself whose speciality, among many others, includes designing and selling intellectual property, we can safely state that this is God’s greatest gift to this country. A recent report revealed that Zambia and Nigeria top the African charts in entrepreneurship, what news can be better than this?
Sadly however, most of this resource is unrecognized and unsupported by the PF government who opt to take an easy way out in corruption and theft of public resources. As a matter of fact, some of Zambia’s best brains have migrated abroad building other nations’ economies, because of various frustrations back home. Under the UPND Government this will change and will change real fast. Under a special project, we will systematically recall Zambian skilled labour in the diaspora and offer them incentives, so that they can come home and help restore their nation to its former glory.
Zambia is a country with a profound reservoir of hard work, national pride and deep patriotism and like the phoenix of the Greek mythology, shall rise again, we promise you that.
All politicians promise manna on earth when campaigning. It’s only Lungu who was truthful about not having a vision, and now we have 18 hours of loadshedding. So bwana hakainde people will vote for you in 2021 not because of those useless promises we have heard before. They will simply be removing the most dangerously clueless government on earth and then casting a vote on a candidate with the second largest following.
MINISTRY OF FINANCE ISSUES A *CLARIFICATION* *on job advert*
[ *CLARIFICATION:* In Monday’s edition 06/01/2020 we erroneously stated _B.emba_ as an added advantage, *we regret the inconvenience caused.* The advert was placed in the _Zambia Daily Mail_ and a corrected version of the said advert has been placed in the same newspaper.
The additional language requirement should read: *Ability to communicate in Lo..zi is an added advantage.*
Eligible candidates are encouraged to apply and contribute to the successful implementation of the project, and development in the catchment area and nation at large.
Ministry of Finance
My Comment:
You have to be an id.iot to fail to notice such an obvious error. This job is in Barot.seland and obviously requires close interaction in Si.lozi…
…….Wouldn’t be surprised if the “error” was deliberately made by a desperate UPND trible to excite U.PND tribles. I bet the same trible cadre in the ministry would “mistakenly” put Si.lozi as a requirement for a similar job in the heart of Bem.baland.
How desperate people can be!!