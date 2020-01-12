Power Dynamos on Sunday continued to show interesting progress after a rough start to the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division season after staying unbeaten for an eighth successive league game .

Power beat bottom of the table Mighty Mufulira Wanderers 2-0 at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

The six-time champions victory saw them end a six-match winless run against the nine-time champions whom they last beat on July 17, 2005 in a 2-1 away win at Shinde Stadium in Mufulira.

Since then, Mighty have won three, draw and as many league games against the Kitwe side.

A Dave Daka brace in the 33rd and 50th minutes handed Power the home win at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

Power jump from 8th to 6th on 27 points , six behind leaders Green Eagles and second placed Nkana who are tied on 33 points after seventeen games played.

