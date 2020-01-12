-2.3 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, January 12, 2020
type here...
Sports

Mighty Mufulira Wanderers Are Victims of Power’s 8-match Unbeaten Run

By sports
16 views
0
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Power Dynamos on Sunday continued to show interesting progress after a rough start to the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division season after staying unbeaten for an eighth successive league game .

Power beat bottom of the table Mighty Mufulira Wanderers 2-0 at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

The six-time champions victory saw them end a six-match winless run against the nine-time champions whom they last beat on July 17, 2005 in a 2-1 away win at Shinde Stadium in Mufulira.

Since then, Mighty have won three, draw and as many league games against the Kitwe side.

A Dave Daka brace in the 33rd and 50th minutes handed Power the home win at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

Power jump from 8th to 6th on 27 points , six behind leaders Green Eagles and second placed Nkana who are tied on 33 points after seventeen games played.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleChris Kaunda Wins on Zanaco Debut

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Mighty Mufulira Wanderers Are Victims of Power’s 8-match Unbeaten Run

Power Dynamos on Sunday continued to show interesting progress after a rough start to the 2019/2020...
Read more
Feature Sports

Chris Kaunda Wins on Zanaco Debut

sports - 0
Zanaco are back in the 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal race following Sundays’ 3-0 home win over ESAE of Benin...
Read more
Health

Government reiterates that there are enough drugs in hospitals

editor - 7
Government has reiterated that there is enough drug stocks in hospitals across the country. Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said this when he checked the availability...
Read more
Health

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu expresses concern at reports of women giving birth at home

editor - 5
Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people says he is concerned with reports suggesting that elderly expectant mothers are giving birth at home because...
Read more
Videos and Audios

Fred M’membe’s Speech at a Socialist Party Rally in Lusaka Matero

Chief Editor - 15
https://youtu.be/y_z-naV8E70
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chris Kaunda Wins on Zanaco Debut

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zanaco are back in the 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal race following Sundays’ 3-0 home win over ESAE of Benin...
Read more

End-game looms for Zesco United’s Champions League run

Sports sports - 2
George Lwandamina admits the end of the road is very near for Zesco United with two games left in their CAF Champions League Group...
Read more

Kaunda Targets First Group C Win on his Zanaco Debut

Feature Sports sports - 2
Chris Kaunda has declared that he plans to start his reign this Sunday with Zanaco's first Group C win in the 2019/2020 CAF ...
Read more

Green Eagles beat Nkana to Number One

Feature Sports sports - 3
Green Eagles on Saturday beat Nkana to the mid-way point lead of the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division campaign on goal difference following respective wins...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 5 times, 5 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]