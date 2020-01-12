Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people says he is concerned with reports suggesting that elderly expectant mothers are giving birth at home because they avoid being attended to by young Mid-wives.
The Mwine Lubemba said pregnant women in most rural areas in his chiefdom feel shy to be attended to by young mid-wives adding that it is against the tradition and culture.
Paramount Chief Chitimukulu said this on Thursday when Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya paid a courtesy call on him.
Paramount Chief Chitimukulu has since appealed to the Ministry of Health to consider deploying mature mid-wives in health facilities situated in rural areas.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has assured the Mwine-Lubemba that his Ministry will ensure that all mid-wives deployed to rural areas are culturally sensitive.
Radio Mano
This is true what chief has said
I don’t think sending mature midwives is a sustainable solution with all due respect. This is because what will we do if we run out of mature midwives? And what do you define as mature? However, I would be advising my party pf to consider looking into sensitisation of our friends up north so that they understand that age has nothing to do with competence. Hope everyone had a nice weekend. For me I did and I am just suffering from a terrible hangover. Kafue things. Kz