3.7 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, January 12, 2020
type here...
Health

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu expresses concern at reports of women giving birth at home

By editor
11 views
2
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chitimukulu

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people says he is concerned with reports suggesting that elderly expectant mothers are giving birth at home because they avoid being attended to by young Mid-wives.

The Mwine Lubemba said pregnant women in most rural areas in his chiefdom feel shy to be attended to by young mid-wives adding that it is against the tradition and culture.

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu said this on Thursday when Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya paid a courtesy call on him.

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu has since appealed to the Ministry of Health to consider deploying mature mid-wives in health facilities situated in rural areas.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has assured the Mwine-Lubemba that his Ministry will ensure that all mid-wives deployed to rural areas are culturally sensitive.

Radio Mano

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleFred M’membe’s Speech at a Socialist Party Rally in Lusaka Matero
Next articleGovernment reiterates that there are enough drugs in hospitals

2 COMMENTS

  2. I don’t think sending mature midwives is a sustainable solution with all due respect. This is because what will we do if we run out of mature midwives? And what do you define as mature? However, I would be advising my party pf to consider looking into sensitisation of our friends up north so that they understand that age has nothing to do with competence. Hope everyone had a nice weekend. For me I did and I am just suffering from a terrible hangover. Kafue things. Kz

    0

    0

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Healtheditor - 2

Government reiterates that there are enough drugs in hospitals

Government has reiterated that there is enough drug stocks in hospitals across the country. Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said this...
Read more
Health

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu expresses concern at reports of women giving birth at home

editor - 2
Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people says he is concerned with reports suggesting that elderly expectant mothers are giving birth at home because...
Read more
Videos and Audios

Fred M’membe’s Speech at a Socialist Party Rally in Lusaka Matero

Chief Editor - 13
https://youtu.be/y_z-naV8E70
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Something Better

editor - 4
Today’s Scripture "…Then Jesus said, “Did I not tell you that if you believe, you will see the glory of God?" (John 11:40, NIV) Something Better In John...
Read more
Headlines

Human resource is one of Zambia’s greatest assets – HH

editor - 15
Growing up as youths in the 70s and 80s, our founding fathers led by first President Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda, often talked about copper...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Government reiterates that there are enough drugs in hospitals

Health editor - 2
Government has reiterated that there is enough drug stocks in hospitals across the country. Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said this when he checked the availability...
Read more

Dr Chilufya gets praise for prompt punishment against pharmacists creating artificial shortages of drugs

Health Chief Editor - 14
An Organization called Medical for Quality Healthcare in Zambia has commended Health Minister Dr Chilufya on his prompt punitive action against some pharmacists for...
Read more

There is no shortage of drugs, it’s just propaganda-Health Minister

Health Chief Editor - 20
Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has embarked on a countrywide random tour to check on service delivery and also check on the availability of...
Read more

Doctors uneasy about pay cuts directed by President Lungu

Health editor - 17
Following the governments decision to cut salaries for highly paid government officials,parastatal executives and non unionized public workers, there has been growing anxiety in...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: