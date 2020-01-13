Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has announced that the PF Central Committee has set June/July 2020 to hold the General Conference to choose the Party President who will also be the PF’s presidential candidate in the 2021 General Elections.
Addressing journalists in Lusaka, on Sunday, the PF Chief Executive Officer said that in line with the party constitution as well as Article 60 of the Republican Constitution, the party will this year go for an elective conference to choose the party, President.
“We challenge other political parties to emulate the good democratic record of the Patriotic Front by also holding conventions,” he said.
And Mr. Mwila has announced that the party has adopted former Kaputa District Commissioner Francis Mulenga Fube as its candidate for the forthcoming Chilubi Parliamentary by-election.
Mr. Mwila said the Central Committee has appointed Members of the Central Committee in charge of Health and Legal, Hon. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya and Hon. Brian Mundubile respectively as the Campaign Managers.
“Hon Chitalu Chilufya and Hon Brian Mundubile will be campaign Managers and will be assisted by Hon Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM), Hon Anthony Kasandwe and Hon Mwimba Malama,” he said.
“In the spirit of unity and loyalty to the party, the Central Committee is asking all the other candidates who have not been adopted to rally behind Mr. Fube.”
On the economic matters, Mr. Mwila disclosed that the Central Committee also invited Finance Minister Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu to give the committee an update on the 2019 macroeconomic development and the economic outlook for 2020.
“In his updates, the Minister informed the Central Committee of specific policy interventions that the government has proposed in order to enhance Debt Management and the Economic Growth. These measures include; putting a stop to the contraction of new loans, re-scoping of two-thirds of loans that have been contracted but not yet disbursed, enhancing domestic resource mobilization, clearing stress, cutting down on wasteful spending and enhancing engagements with our cooperating partners,” he added.
“Copperbelt Energy Corporation, Zesco Impasse: The Central Committee directed the Ministry of Energy to amicably resolve the Impasse between the two institutions. As you might be aware, CEC is a single bulk buyer of power from Zesco. Talks to extend an agreement which allows CEC to buy power in bulk for resale to mining companies have stalled, meanwhile the contract between Zesco and CEC expires in March 2020.”
The PF Secretary-General stated that the Central Committee has given the Ministry of Energy up to the end of February 2020 to resolve the matter of bulk supply between Zesco and CEC.
Am sure the honourable gentleman means the confenece to endorse the Humble One as President of PF, pretty much like UNIP style, KK vs the frog, I just wonder what animal PF are using, or are they just going to use a plant or a tree, Like Edgar Chagwa Lungu Vs Mukula Tree Log???
Eh Eh….what has changed? i thought you said that Arungu is the sole candidate? Are you going to raise hands again as it were in Kabwe?
In what capacity is the PF central committee instructing the Ministry of Energy to resolve the impasse between CEC and ZESCO on the Bulk Supply Agreement. PF should know that its Central Committee is for the party and is in no way part of government. Are we back to the days of the PIG?
There’ll be no PF election just like the last convention where Lungu was shoved down every party member’s throat.Intra party democracy is a mere pretentious event.
When is the forever party president of UPND going for a similar party convention ? PF is NOT an angel on this matter either they held sham elections.
The only democratic party in Zambia. We wait for upnds conference
If Lungu will stand, then this will be a window dressing event, otherwise IT WILL SERVE THE PF TO FIND ANOTHER CANDIDATE AT THIS CONVENTION. IF NOT DISASTER AWAITS THEM AND THIS NATION bcoz Ba Lungu CANNOT win an election and in forcing matters, the PF may rig elections leading to civil strife!! Even then ANY ONE TO REPLACE LUNGU WILL BE PERCEIVED TO BE THERE TO COVER UP FOR HIS MISDEED THUS HE/SHE IS LIKELY TO WALLOPED AND BURIED WITH LUNGU. We need to send the PF back to opposition after 10 years of poor Governance and Economic Management! Let them find a better person who Zambians can trust after being in opposition for sometime, NOT A SANGWAPO President with no stamina to deal with rigors of opposition politics just to find one self in power, that is what has led to this damage we…
Breaking news upnd leader hh announces that the upnd convention is to take place on February 30th on Facebook. All stakeholders invited.
When you continously listen to the PF SG, I mean when you follow him, you can actually end up getting lost because he swings from the far left to the far right, this is the man who a few days ago was saying PF will not go for a convention because the “humble” one has already been anointed, today he is coming out as if he never said anything to that effect, just recently he said he would resign if NDC won the roan seat, today he behaves as if he never said anything to that effect, I think this man has changed drastically from the time he attained six points.