

Former Cabinet Minister Andrew Kashita has died.

Mr. Kashita died in his sleep early this morning.Mr. Kashita held the positions of Cabinet Minister in Dr. Frederick Chiluba’s and Dr. Kenneth Kaunda’s government.

He is survived by his wife, who migrated from Yorkshire, Northern England to Zambia.

She is author of a famous book; “This is My Africa-Love across the Colour Bar”

An engineer by training, Mr. Kashita became Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture and then managing director of INDECO (Industrial Development Corporation of Zambia).

He was appointed Minister of Mines and Industry in 1973, and was also given a nominated seat in the National Assembly and was later dismissed from both positions in January 1975.

He later became executive director of ZIMCOM.

In 1990, Mr. Kashita returned to politics as one of the founder members of the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy.

He was elected to the National Assembly in the Bwana Mkubwa constituency in the 1991 general elections, and was appointed Minister of Transport and Communications.

He was later moved to become Minister of Works and Supply in a cabinet reshuffle in January 1994, but was relieved of his duties on 17 July 1995.

He did not contest the 1996 general elections.

