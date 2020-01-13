-3.9 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 13, 2020
type here...
General News

Former Cabinet Minister Andrew Kashita has died.

By Chief Editor
16 views
4
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com


Former Cabinet Minister Andrew Kashita has died.

Mr. Kashita died in his sleep early this morning.Mr. Kashita held the positions of Cabinet Minister in Dr. Frederick Chiluba’s and Dr. Kenneth Kaunda’s government.

He is survived by his wife, who migrated from Yorkshire, Northern England to Zambia.

She is author of a famous book; “This is My Africa-Love across the Colour Bar”

An engineer by training, Mr. Kashita became Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture and then managing director of INDECO (Industrial Development Corporation of Zambia).

He was appointed Minister of Mines and Industry in 1973, and was also given a nominated seat in the National Assembly and was later dismissed from both positions in January 1975.

He later became executive director of ZIMCOM.

In 1990, Mr. Kashita returned to politics as one of the founder members of the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy.

He was elected to the National Assembly in the Bwana Mkubwa constituency in the 1991 general elections, and was appointed Minister of Transport and Communications.

He was later moved to become Minister of Works and Supply in a cabinet reshuffle in January 1994, but was relieved of his duties on 17 July 1995.

He did not contest the 1996 general elections.

[Read 525 times, 525 reads today]
Previous articleMovie Review : Jumanji -The Next Level

4 COMMENTS

  2. May his soul rest in peace.
    RB should learn from such people not messing up political parties like PF and MMD. Rupiah Banda please retire the house you have is better than Dr. Kaunda becuase of wako ni wako nangu ni ya nyoko!

    1

    0

  3. Sorry, Andrew was such a gentleman. Last time we met was at Shoprite Cairo road shop where he was shopping. He’s the guy that proposed that we phase out Toyota Hiace minibuses by not allowing new registrations as public service vehicles. He proposed to give a 6 month grace period to allow those that had already ordered not to lose out. He only wanted a minibus of 26 sitter on our roads as PSV. Rest in peace son of the soil

    0

    0

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 4

Former Cabinet Minister Andrew Kashita has died.

Former Cabinet Minister Andrew Kashita has died. Mr. Kashita died in his sleep early this morning.Mr. Kashita held the positions...
Read more

Movie Review : Jumanji -The Next Level

staff - 0
In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their...
Read more
Columns

There is need to wait for expert confirmation on the alleged discovery of oil in Gwembe by residents

Chief Editor - 6
  Economics Association of Zambia President Lubinda Habazoka says there is need to wait for expert confirmation on the alleged discovery of oil in Gwembe...
Read more
General News

Angry Chipata Residents burn down church on Suspicion suspicion

Chief Editor - 11
Bethel Church in Chipata Overspill in Lusaka has been burnt by an angry mob on suspicion that there was a Mermaid in the Church. Police...
Read more
General News

Dr.Kansembe holds meetings to woo Brazilian investors into Zambia

editor - 1
Zambia’s Ambassador to Brazil Dr Alfreda Kansembe-Mwamba has embarked on routine marketing of Zambia's tourism attractions to Brazil's corporate sector and higher learning institutions. Ambassador...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Angry Chipata Residents burn down church on Suspicion suspicion

General News Chief Editor - 11
Bethel Church in Chipata Overspill in Lusaka has been burnt by an angry mob on suspicion that there was a Mermaid in the Church. Police...
Read more

Dr.Kansembe holds meetings to woo Brazilian investors into Zambia

General News editor - 1
Zambia’s Ambassador to Brazil Dr Alfreda Kansembe-Mwamba has embarked on routine marketing of Zambia's tourism attractions to Brazil's corporate sector and higher learning institutions. Ambassador...
Read more

Royal family to hold a summit to discuss Prince Harry and Megan

General News editor - 11
The British royal family will meet today to discuss the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple announced they...
Read more

Overloaded correctional facility truck overturns killing one,injuring 36 inmates and 2 wardens

General News editor - 7
One inmate from Luanshya correctional facility died on the spot while 38 others are nursing serious injuries after the truck, they were traveling in...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 5 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 526 times, 526 reads today]