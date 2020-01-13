-3.9 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 13, 2020
type here...
General News

Former Zambia National Service Commandant Major General Tom Fara has died

By Chief Editor
16 views
0
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Former Zambia National Service Commandant Major General Tom Fara has died.

Major General Fara died at the Maina Soko Military Hospital today after an illness.

Major General Fara was seconded from the Zambia Army and appointed Commandant of the Zambia National Service in 1980 by First Republican President Dr Kenneth Kaunda.

He remained at the helm of the Zambia National Service up to 1988 when he handed over to the late Major General Dickson Zulu.

Funeral gathering is at his hot in Ibex Hill.

This is contained in a statement issued by Zambia National Service Director Public Relations Colonel John Ndhlovu.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleFormer Cabinet Minister Andrew Kashita has died.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Former Zambia National Service Commandant Major General Tom Fara has died

Former Zambia National Service Commandant Major General Tom Fara has died. Major General Fara died at the Maina Soko Military...
Read more
General News

Former Cabinet Minister Andrew Kashita has died.

Chief Editor - 5
Former Cabinet Minister Andrew Kashita has died. Mr. Kashita died in his sleep early this morning.Mr. Kashita held the positions of Cabinet Minister in Dr....
Read more

Movie Review : Jumanji -The Next Level

staff - 0
In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their...
Read more
Columns

There is need to wait for expert confirmation on the alleged discovery of oil in Gwembe by residents

Chief Editor - 8
  Economics Association of Zambia President Lubinda Habazoka says there is need to wait for expert confirmation on the alleged discovery of oil in Gwembe...
Read more
General News

Angry Chipata Residents burn down church on Suspicion suspicion

Chief Editor - 13
Bethel Church in Chipata Overspill in Lusaka has been burnt by an angry mob on suspicion that there was a Mermaid in the Church. Police...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Former Cabinet Minister Andrew Kashita has died.

General News Chief Editor - 5
Former Cabinet Minister Andrew Kashita has died. Mr. Kashita died in his sleep early this morning.Mr. Kashita held the positions of Cabinet Minister in Dr....
Read more

Angry Chipata Residents burn down church on Suspicion suspicion

General News Chief Editor - 13
Bethel Church in Chipata Overspill in Lusaka has been burnt by an angry mob on suspicion that there was a Mermaid in the Church. Police...
Read more

Dr.Kansembe holds meetings to woo Brazilian investors into Zambia

General News editor - 1
Zambia’s Ambassador to Brazil Dr Alfreda Kansembe-Mwamba has embarked on routine marketing of Zambia's tourism attractions to Brazil's corporate sector and higher learning institutions. Ambassador...
Read more

Royal family to hold a summit to discuss Prince Harry and Megan

General News editor - 14
The British royal family will meet today to discuss the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple announced they...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 5 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]