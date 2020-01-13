Former Zambia National Service Commandant Major General Tom Fara has died.

Major General Fara died at the Maina Soko Military Hospital today after an illness.

Major General Fara was seconded from the Zambia Army and appointed Commandant of the Zambia National Service in 1980 by First Republican President Dr Kenneth Kaunda.

He remained at the helm of the Zambia National Service up to 1988 when he handed over to the late Major General Dickson Zulu.

Funeral gathering is at his hot in Ibex Hill.

This is contained in a statement issued by Zambia National Service Director Public Relations Colonel John Ndhlovu.

