Lay the Foundation Stone for the New PF Headquarters
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DSlsXTKUCaI
President Lungu Mourns Kashita and Fara
President Edgar Lungu has described the late Former Cabinet Minister Andrew Kashita as a consummate technocrat who believed that Zambia could not only be...
It’s unacceptable for Western Countries to Dictate How Africans Should Govern Themselves-President Lungu
President Edgar Lungu has said that it is unacceptable that some western countries want to determine and dictate how African countries should govern themselves. Speaking...
Former Zambia National Service Commandant Major General Tom Fara has died
Former Zambia National Service Commandant Major General Tom Fara has died. Major General Fara died at the Maina Soko Military Hospital today after an illness. Major...
Former Cabinet Minister Andrew Kashita has died.
Former Cabinet Minister Andrew Kashita has died. Mr. Kashita died in his sleep early this morning.Mr. Kashita held the positions of Cabinet Minister in Dr....
Fred M’membe’s Speech at a Socialist Party Rally in Lusaka Matero
https://youtu.be/y_z-naV8E70
