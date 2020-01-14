Justice Minister Given Lubinda, Lands Minister Jean Kapata and Nkoloma Ward One Councillor Tasila Lungu have sued News Diggers Media Limited for libel .
The three have also sued Diggers Reporter Funga Mukosha and the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) in the Lusaka High Court were they are seeking damages for linking them to the illegal sale of Mukula.
Lubinda, Tasila and Kapata are also seeking an interim and permanent injunction restraining News diggers and Environmental Investigation Agency from publishing similar libelous, malicious articles and opinions relating to them until the determination of the case.
The trio is further seeking punitive and exemplary damages from the defendants with interest.
This is according to the statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court Registry.
The three have explained that the Newspaper wrote a story in which it linked them to the illegal sale of Mukuka logs.
The Plaintiffs have further alleged that in doing so the News diggers did not care to contact them as a way of verifying facts.
The three have explained that the report by EIA was circulated globally without the organization giving them an opportunity to give their side of the story.
As a result of this, the plaintiffs say that they have suffered ridicule, contempt, and embarrassment from the public.
This is because the publication of the libelous articles was understood that they were thieves.
Why not sue EIA in Europe where they are based or the USA ????
Because you know you can manipulate the corrupted and compromisrd rotten Zambian judicial system to do what ever you want…….
Sparka, if a plane crashes in Iran, the investigation has to be carried out in Iran led by Iran, the other countries are or the manufacturer is ivited to be part of the investigation.
So the offence was committed in Zambia, so why take the case to Europe or US. Diggers are free to invite their paymasters from Europe to be part of the trail in Lusaka High Court.
Stop demeaning yourselves, no wonder your children already think low of you and high of foreign looking people and institutions
How come ECL is not in this group action? Could the story be true with respect to HIM. Surely he has suffered the most ” ridicule, contempt, and embarrassment from the public”. But how come they are not suing the Environmental watchdog that brought this information to the fore. News diggers were merely reporting their report.
When you sue the messenger on behalf of the Zambians you will indeed suffer further ridicule, contempt, embarrassment as thieves in public offices.
Zambians have known a catalogue of crimes committed by those in government ministerial jobs. Next sue the Auditor General of Zambia for exposing corruption and thieves in government such as Mr Lubinda, Jean Kapata, Dr Chitalu, Vincent Mwale to name a few.
If you truly clean why does it have to take you three months to respond, were the looking for the ‘right’ judge to take up this case given that Lubinda is the Minister of Justice and if you want to hit EIA hard why not sue them in the US. Why are you sueing Diggers for what? Being a messenger. These crooks have taken this country for granted.
Lubinda will simply promise the Judge with a promotion
Trying to save face. Insoni!
Why not ignore? What good will it do?
I met Tasila and eagle one subsequent to the malicious accusations by news diggers and party. Following counsel it was decided this was the best way forward. His humble excellency did not want to pursue this as he has come to realise that there is no point arguing with liars as zambians cannot be taken for idi0ts. However, in order to deter fake news propagandists, we felt it was necessary to pursue this issue legally. I will also soon be looking into taking legal action against those spreading malicious news about me without any single thread ld evidence. Let this be a warning. This is not the type of news I want on my birthday but we have been left with no option. Kz
Where has the law of defamation been hiding, or is it sleeping?? Looks like nowadays you can just wake up and heep all sorts of garbage (with impunity) at anyone.! With zero proof or evidence whatsoever. The highest officers have not been spared!
The law should come and punish perpetrators of this vice, to serve the INNOCENT persons. Surely! We should be a Country of laws.