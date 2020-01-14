-6.4 C
NDC denies circulating a Proposal to Curtail Chinese Immigration into Zambia

By Chief Editor
The National Democratic Congress,NDC has said that the party did not issue a statement circulating on Social Media saying that once the party is elected into power, it will curtail Chinese Immigration into Zambia.

In a statement released to the media, NDC spokesperson said that the party is appalled by such a statement, and that NDC loves and respects all nations of the world and does not have a grudge or score to settle with anyone of them

Below is the full statement

The National Democratic Congress, NDC, is appalled by the statement on social media that is being distributed under its name when the party has no knowledge of the same.

The statement entitled ‘NDC Proposal to Curtail Chinese Immigration into Zambia when Elected to Office’ does not represent the policies or values of the NDC.

The NDC loves and respects all nations of the world and does not have a grudge or score to settle with any one of them. We live in a global world where we can all benefit, learn and teach each other various cultural, technological, economic and political accomplishments, using our comparative advantages.

The NDC cannot stoop so low as to create policies against one particular country or nation, so the proposal to curtail Chinese immigration into Zambia is not our statement and we would like to deny it with the strongest contempt that it deserves. And not only is it not our statement, but such a proposal is very malicious and a danger to a globalised world where the world keeps shrinking into one village.

The NDC, in government, will make laws and policies that will protect the interest of all Zambians first and these may not be in the best interest of other nationals as a whole, but to single out the Chinese as a target is not only malicious but propaganda to create the impression that the NDC hates the Chinese.

Further, we would like to inform the public that all policy statements of the party can only come from the President, the Vice President, the Secretary General and the Spokesperson.

It is also very suspicious that the statement does not have the name of any party official as all our statements always have the names of officials, knowing that the media may want to inquire further on the issued statement.

The people spinning propaganda should instead concentrate on the problems that the country is facing and help resolve them. We are very saddened that people would rather waste time and resources on issuing long statements that do not help the interests of Zambians, instead of using such time and resources to build a better Zambia.

Issued by Saboi Imboela
Spokesperson- NDC

3 COMMENTS

  1. I love my brother kambwili but the problem is he is a loose cannon at times. Meanwhile I am thankful to God for giving me another year on this earth. Happy birthday to me. Kz

    1

    1

  2. You don’t have to worry about that becouse you are not forming government anytime soon by the time you do most of these Chinese would have died of old age

    0

    0

  3. I see nothing wrong with the proposal whether it was authored by NDC or other political party.A good number of these Chinese nationals have been involved in corrupt practices with the PF.
    The Chinese alongside the Lebanese are known for illegally financing the PF party activities.
    The proposal is welcome.

    0

    0

