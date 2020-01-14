-4.5 C
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
General News

Thief almost lynched to death by medical students

By editor
MEDICAL students at the University of Zambia (UNZA) Ridgeway campus last night almost killed a suspected thief who they caught attempting to steal from the campus.

The irate students also stoned police officers who had rushed there to calm the situation.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said the incident happened yesterday between 22:00hrs and mid night.

Katongo said in the process of rescuing the victim, officers fired two shots in air to scare away the students and they managed to rescue the suspect who is currently detained in police custody.

COMMENTS

  1. Fire arms needs regulating in Zambia, that is the more reason Kaizer Zezulu has an armoury in his house. The other day Zambia police failed to arrest him warning of bloodshed if they came near his house. Students were arresting a thief on behalf of police, a thank you was to open fire on them, were these really police or part of the thieves rescuing their fellow docile thief

  2. Medical students trying to kill someone!!!!! Is the University Chancellor in the office? All these students must be failed. They should move to Lilayi Police academy or Chindwin Barracks Training school. Medical students are pro-life. How will they take the hippocratic oath with such intentions already at the forefront of their minds?

  3. I caught a thief took him to police and the following day he was out. so students are justified in doing what they did. despite evidence being presented the police could not do anything so next time i meet i thief being beaten i will encourage such since no help come from police.

