MEDICAL students at the University of Zambia (UNZA) Ridgeway campus last night almost killed a suspected thief who they caught attempting to steal from the campus.

The irate students also stoned police officers who had rushed there to calm the situation.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said the incident happened yesterday between 22:00hrs and mid night.

Katongo said in the process of rescuing the victim, officers fired two shots in air to scare away the students and they managed to rescue the suspect who is currently detained in police custody.

