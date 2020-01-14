-7.2 C
Alba Iulia
Economy

This year’s Audit to reflect whether the aspirations of Government are being met

Auditor General, Dick Sichembe has said that the audits to be carried out this year will reflect the aspirations of Government as Outlined in the Seventh National Development Plan.

Dr. Sichembe said that this year’s focus will be assessing whether the goals of the Seventh National Development Plan of transforming Zambia into a middle-income economy were being realized.

And, Dr. Sichembe has called for collaboration between the Office and audited entities stressing that this year, the office will follow strict timelines in the audit process.

He has, however, warned that there will not be any compromise on professionalism and integrity and that his office will uphold the code of ethics.

Dr Sichembe was speaking when he opened the Planning meeting for the Office of the Auditor General in Lusaka yesterday.

Dr Sichembe said that this will be achieved through Performance Audits which go beyond the financial audits by interrogating the Economy, Efficiency and Effectiveness of Government programs and activities.

He reminded senior management to take stock of the strides made in implementing the Office’s 2017-2021 strategic plan and where possible adjust the Strategic direction.

This is according to a statement released to ZNBC News in Auditor General Head of Public Relations Ellen Chikale.

