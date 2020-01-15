-7.9 C
Economy

Building Chain Stores in Compounds destroys local and family business-Inonge Wina

By Chief Editor
Vice President Inonge Wina has urged the Chain Stores not to entrench themselves in high-density areas such as compounds as they expand their businesses.

Mrs Wina says doing so destroys the livelihoods of marketeers and local grocery stores, family business and enterprising Zambians who cannot compete with chain stores.

She said that supermarkets should be aware that extending their businesses into compounds may result in the collapse of small businesses and loss livelihoods among marketeers and traders.

Mrs Wina said such situation is against the Patriotic Front’s government’s pro-poor social and economic development agenda as outlined in the PF Manifesto and the Seventh National development plan.

Mrs Wina has since directed the Ministry of Local government and the Ministry of Commerce to guide and work closely with local authorities so that the appropriate level of planning and business development is attained without sacrificing marketers and traders in high-density areas and compounds.

She further stated that this directive does not take away the recognition of foreign chain stores as an important source of diverse products, a marketer for local producers and a source of employment for many Zambians.

Mrs Wina says in order to ensure unique profitable and sustainable local businesses she has also tasked marketers to attract customers by ensuring that their environments and practices adhere stipulated laws, regulations and hygiene requirements at all times.

This is according to a statement issued by Permanent Secretary for Administration in the Office of the Vice President Stephen Mwansa.

