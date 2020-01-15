The government is working on moving key economic activities like agriculture and power generation to Northern and North -Western Provinces because of their consistent rains.

Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya said that the move follows available water bodies and good rainfall in the two provinces.

She said that areas like Southern and Eastern Province that were key to the country’s agriculture sector have of late been hit by climate change threatening food security.

Ms. Siliya said that the government has put in place various measures to fight climate change and mitigate its impact on the country, adding that the government wants to fully maximize water bodies that have not been used.

And Ms. Siliya, who is also Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, is optimistic that once the Kafue Gorge Power project comes on board this year the 690 Mega Watts deficit will be met, and some excess power will be exported.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Ms. Siliya said the country is getting adequate rains this year, which will be key in improving power supply.

And on retirees, who have not yet been paid their dues, Ms. Siliya said the government had been releasing money and in the past, some lawyers engaged misdirected the funds.

She said the Ministries of Labour, and Finance will continue looking into the affairs of retirees and see how best it can be handled.

And Ms. Siliya expressed optimism of a good harvest this year after 100 % distribution of inputs to farmers across the country for the current farming season.

