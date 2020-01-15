President Edgar Lungu was today among heads of state and governments who attended the inauguration of Filipe Nyusi as President of Mozambique. President Lungu left Lusaka for Maputo, this morning.

Mr Nyusi, who won the Presidential election by 73 per cent of the vote, last October, has been sworn in to begin a second term in office.

President Lungu is accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Joe Malanji and other senior government officials and was seen off by Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu, Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya, Minister of Sports, Youth and Child Development, Emmanuel Mulenga, Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo and other senior government officials.

