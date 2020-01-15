-4.1 C
General News

President Edgar Lungu attends inauguration of President of Mozambique

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu was today among heads of state and governments who attended the inauguration of Filipe Nyusi as President of Mozambique. President Lungu left Lusaka for Maputo, this morning.

Mr Nyusi, who won the Presidential election by 73 per cent of the vote, last October, has been sworn in to begin a second term in office.

President Lungu is accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Joe Malanji and other senior government officials and was seen off by Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu, Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya, Minister of Sports, Youth and Child Development, Emmanuel Mulenga, Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo and other senior government officials.

7 COMMENTS

  1. “President Lungu is accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Joe Malanji and other senior government officials and was seen off by Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu, Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya, Minister of Sports, Youth and Child Development, Emmanuel Mulenga, Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo and other senior government official.”
    The costs of all these people going to airport and flying out is waste of resources.

    0

    0

  3. Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu should be in the office tackling the economic mess his boss has caused. Let dunderheads like Lusambo and ka Kampyongo handle the ‘seeing off the president’.

    1

    0

  5. If no official went to the airport to see off the President would he stop being President if just protocol officials saw off the President will the Presidency lose meaning wat is it about Africa and huge queues to see of the President

    0

    0

  6. Grown men leaving their wives at home to go and line up at the Airport tarmac…what kind of work is this?…Bandit President always wasting money and yet Lusaka is full of filth and dirty everywhere

    0

    0

  7. Austerity measurement and cutting his salaries is the wast of time,that money you are misusing was suppose to pay retires who are being soaked by rains.i can only use my mouth to advising the government,because the other parts of my body they have got other role they play.

    0

    0

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

