General News

Zambia Police Deploy Mobile Police Officers to Chilubi ahead of the Parliamentary By-election

By Chief Editor
The Police command has dispatch mobile police officers to Chilubi to reinforce the general duties officers ahead of the Chilubi Parliamentary By-election slated for February 14th 2020.

Inspector General Of Police Kakoma Kanganja said enough police officers have been dispatched today to deal with any situation in Chilubi district of Northern province.

Yesterday, the Inspector General of Police stressed that the Zambia Police Service is ready to police the By-elections and has done all the necessary preparations to quell any electoral violence in Chilubi and other parts of the country where By-elections will be taking place.

And Mr Kanganja warned that police will deal firmly with any perpetrators of violence and will not tolerate any disorderly conduct before, during and after the elections.

He has since appealed to all political players to focus on issue-based campaigns unlike instigating political violence.
The IG also stated that police have devised a mechanism that will ensure a thorough search for firearms and other weapons.

“We will also conduct random searches on persons and motor vehicles for offensive weapons which include guns among others. Therefore; all members of the public are advised to cooperate with the police officers, “he said.

Mr Kanganja warned that anyone found wanting will be dealt with accordingly.

Meanwhile, Mr Kanganja has urged all political players to submit their campaign schedules to respective regulating officers so as to enable them plan adequately.

He further added that in the same vein, political players are advised to conduct their activities according to the campaign schedules to avoid clashing.

The Inspector-General of Police said this is in view of the forthcoming parliamentary by-elections in Chilubi constituency as well as local government By-elections in Nachikungu ward in Kalomo, Kakwacha ward in Mitete and Kaande ward in Mongu district

Previous articleNathan Chanda blast Opposition for celebrating the wrong K215.99 Mealie Meal Price at Shoprite

