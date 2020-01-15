The Patriotic Front in Lusaka Province says it is dismayed by what it has termed as some doomsayers in the opposition who are preoccupied with malicious attacks on the party.

PF Lusaka Province Secretary Kennedy Kamba said the opposition particularly the UPND wants to sway the minds of the people by claiming that the PF government has failed and the only way out is change of government in 2021.

Mr Kamba says to the contrary, many Zambians understand the matrix of economics and know very well the pragmatic steps that the PF government has made to turn around the economy and improve the living standards of the people.

He said Zambians understand and appreciate the effectiveness of President Edgar Lungu’s style of governance and have full confidence that he will turn around the fortunes of economic prosperity and results will begin to show this year.

Mr. Kamba said many challenges that Zambians have faced such as load shedding that subsequently slowed down economic fortunes of the country was due to lack of investment in power generation by successive governments and it is only the PF government that has made bold decisions to ensure adequate investments in this sensitive sector.

“We are comforted by the fact that the sacrifices that many patriotic Zambians have made, the journey they embarked on with President Lungu and walked with us in line with our party manifesto, will yield results and because this journey has been about Zambians”, he added.

Mr. Kamba said the support of the PF among the citizenry has remained intact and they will never abandon their vision and sacrifice to embrace alien concepts being propagated by the UPND and other political parties who are so much preoccupied with getting to State House than working for Zambians.

He has encouraged young people and all Zambians of goodwill to ignore the vigorous but misplaced propaganda coming from those who have joined forces to fight the PF and try to brainwash young minds into thinking that the only solution for Zambian is changing the government in 2021.

Mr. Kamba has assured the youth and all patriots that the solution actually is with the PF and the pragmatic interventions it has been making to turn around the economy.

He said this year is about results and economic prosperity and that the PF government is on top of things in terms of offering solutions as evidenced by many interventions that have been put in place.

