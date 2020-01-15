Ms. Dorothy Tembo, current Deputy Executive Director of the International Trade Centre, assumed the role of Executive Director ad interim of the organization on 13 January 2020 upon the departure of Ms. Arancha González.

She will hold this position until the process for the appointment of a new Executive Director has been completed.

Ms. Tembo had served as Deputy Executive Director of ITC from June 2014.

Before joining ITC, Ms. Tembo was the Executive Director of the Enhanced Integrated Framework Programme (EIF) based at the World Trade Organization from 2008 to 2013. During her tenure, Ms. Tembo spearheaded the relaunch of the programme, which supports least developed countries (LDCs) in addressing their trade-related technical assistance needs and supply side constraints.

From 2004 to 2008, Ms. Tembo served as Chief Trade Negotiator and Director of Foreign Trade in the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry of Zambia.

Prior to this, Ms. Tembo served as a Trade and Investment Advisor on the USAID Zambia Trade and Investment Enhancement Project (ZAMTIE) project in Lusaka, providing support to the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry and the private sector.

Between 2000 and 2003, Ms. Tembo served as Deputy Team Leader on the USAID RAPID project in Botswana, which assited 14 Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries in the implementation of the SADC Trade Protocol, after having served in various positions in the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry, and Zambia’s National Commission for Development Planning.

Ms. Tembo holds a degree in Economics from the University of Zambia.

